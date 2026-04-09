United Arab Emirates – Janus Henderson today announces the appointment of Sabrina Denis as an Investment Specialist based in Dubai, reinforcing the firm’s confidence in the Middle East and its continued investment in client support. Sabrina, who joined the firm in October 2020, was previously Senior Portfolio Strategist on the Portfolio & Construction Strategy team in London. Her relocation to Dubai reflects the global asset manager’s long-term commitment to the Middle East and its view of the region as an integral part of its broader international growth strategy.

As an Investment Specialist, Sabrina will work with the Middle East team to support clients with portfolio construction, asset allocation insights and investment strategy expertise across the firm’s product range.

This appointment underscores Janus Henderson’s focus on expanding its intermediary and institutional client relationships across the Middle East. It also reflects the firm’s intention to continue building its on-the-ground capabilities, including across key GCC and African markets, as client demand evolves and regional markets continue to mature.

Sabrina brings more than a decade of experience to the role, including five years as an investment strategist at Goldman Sachs in London, where she was responsible for building portfolios and portfolio analysis tools. At Janus Henderson, she has worked closely with teams across EMEA and Latin America, supporting growth initiatives through portfolio reviews, investment strategy positioning and client education.

With a presence in the region dating back to 2012, Janus Henderson continues to strengthen its footprint across the Middle East under the leadership of Meshal Al Faras, Managing Director and Head of the Middle East, Africa & Central Asia. Sabrina’s appointment builds on the firm’s continued investment in the region and its growing on-the-ground team. Earlier this year, Janus Henderson appointed Naveen Kumar M as Senior Associate Director, following the appointment of Baraa Amir as Executive Director, and the opening of a new office in Abu Dhabi in 2025. Together, these developments reflect the firm’s sustained focus on investing in people, expertise and local presence to support clients across the region.

Meshal AlFaras, Head of Middle East, Africa and Central Asia at Janus Henderson, commented: In the current environment, we are seeing strong demand from clients for high‑quality investment insight and support in managing portfolios with discipline and perspective. As client needs continue to evolve, having deep technical expertise on the ground is increasingly important. The region continues to see growing demand for more tailored investment solutions, and Sabrina will work closely with our clients to support their evolving portfolio objectives.”

Ignacio De La Maza, Head of EMEA & LatAm Client Group at Janus Henderson, said: “Bringing Sabrina to Dubai strengthens our technical investment capability in the region, enabling the team to work more closely with clients on asset allocation decisions and translate our global insights into practical portfolio solutions. This appointment is part of our broader, long‑term commitment to the Middle East and reflects our confidence in the region’s outlook and our focus on investing in talent and capabilities to support clients over time.”