Dubai, UAE: Ishraq Hospitality, the asset management and hospitality division of Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group, has announced that the current Chief Financial Officer, Erwan Tarouilly, has been appointed to Acting Chief Executive Officer. The inter-company move reflects his exceptional performance as CFO since taking on the role in 2019 and the success of his previous eighteen-month tenure within the organisation.

With over 25-years of management experience and a deep-rooted passion for the hospitality industry, the insights, expertise and knowledge that Erwan Tarouilly now brings to the role of Acting CEO are second to none. Furthermore, his in-depth understanding of the regional and international landscape – in particular Europe, Africa and the Middle East, means he is ideally positioned to lead the company as it moves into the next stage of its development.

As Acting CEO, Erwan Tarouilly will be directly accountable for driving the successful and profitable management of Ishraq Hospitality, overseeing the daily operations for the eight-owned properties under IHG.

Erwan Tarouilly is a dynamic, results-orientated professional with an impressive performance record and strong communication, negotiation and technical skills. A highly experienced leader who prides himself on his ability to motivate and inspire the team around him, his commitment to helping others to unlock their full potential and thrive in the work environment is unrivalled.

“It gives me great pleasure to congratulate Erwan Tarouilly on his latest appointment within Ishraq Hospitality. He is highly qualified to take the mantle in steering the company’s future growth and I look forward to seeing him succeed in his new role,” said Sherif Beshara, Group CEO at Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group.

Erwan Tarouilly’s UAE-based career journey began in 2015, when he took on the position of Group Director of Finance for Al Habtoor Hospitality, leading all areas of finance and administration for the company.

In May 2019 Erwan Tarouilly joined Ishraq Hospitality as Chief Financial Officer, successfully leading the company’s finance and operations departments during the Covid-19 pandemic and achieving a positive Net Operational Profit despite the hugely challenging circumstances.

A French national, he holds a Master’s Degree in Internal Audit and Financial Control and a Master’s Degree of Science in Economics and Management from the University of Lyon.

About Ishraq Hospitality

With over a decade of experience in operating some of the most prestigious international hotel franchises in Dubai, Ishraq Hospitality is the asset management and hospitality division of the Dubai-based Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group.

Established in 2007 and acquired by Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group in 2011, the division is renowned for setting consistent quality service standards in the hospitality industry.

Ishraq Hospitality caters to leisure and business travellers in the mid-priced and high-end bandwidths. Its portfolio includes Holiday Inn Express (HIEX) hotels of the IHG group: Holiday Inn Express Dubai Airport, Holiday Inn Express Dubai – Jumeriah, Holiday Inn Express Dubai – Internet City, Holiday Inn Express Dubai – Safa Park, Holiday Inn Dubai Al Maktoum Airport and Staybridge Suites Dubai Al Maktoum Airport, which opened in October 2020, as well as Crowne Plaza Deira and Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah.

Ishraq Hospitality has an exciting line-up of hotels set to open, continuing to expand its footprint in the sector.