Abu Dhabi – Investcorp Capital plc (the “Company” or “Investcorp Capital”) (ADX symbol: “ICAP”), an investor in private markets and alternative investment opportunities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mohamed Aamer as Interim CEO, effective 1 March 2025.

Mohamed will succeed Tim Mattar, the current CEO of Investcorp Capital, who has been with the Company since its inception and who will be retiring after nearly 30 years with the Investcorp group.

Tim has played an integral role in the Company’s growth and success, including its listing and initial public offering on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, and will work very closely with Mohamed between now and 1 March to ensure a smooth and seamless transition. The Company also plans to launch a formal external search to assist in identifying potential longer-term succession options.

Mohamed Aamer, a Managing Director with Investcorp’s Private Wealth team, has been with Investcorp since 2015. Mohamed has been instrumental in supporting the growth initiatives of the business in Abu Dhabi over the past 10 years, expanding the firm’s presence in the market through his local knowledge and market expertise. Throughout his tenure with Investcorp, Mohamed has consistently delivered high-quality solutions and services to clients, fostering strategic, long term partnerships that have contributed to the firm’s success.

Mohammed Alardhi, Chairman of Investcorp Capital, commented: "Investcorp Capital has shown resilience and continues to capture excellent global investment opportunities. I thank Tim for his exceptional leadership and nearly three decades with Investcorp and wish him well in retirement. Mohamed, with his extensive market knowledge and understanding of Investcorp's values, is the natural choice for Interim CEO. I look forward to working with Mohamed to continue delivering attractive returns to shareholders.”

Outgoing CEO, Tim Mattar, commented: “Having spent nearly three decades at Investcorp, and having witnessed the company grow so phenomenally, particularly in the last ten years, this is a significant moment for me. Taking on the leadership of Investcorp Capital when it listed in 2023 was a highlight of my career, and as I look forward to a well-earned retirement, I know I hand the reins to a highly capable colleague who I know first-hand from my time leading Investcorp’s Distribution team in the past.”

Incoming Interim CEO, Mohamed Aamer, commented: “Investcorp Capital represents a unique investment opportunity in the global alternatives space and has a compelling equity story. I look forward to helping drive the company forward and meeting the Company’s shareholders and wider stakeholders. I have worked with Tim across GCC markets throughout my career at Investcorp, drawing from his wealth of experience in the industry. I wish Tim all the best for his retirement and thank him for all that he has done for the Company.”