The Cerrado Coffee Growers Cooperative (Expocacer) has appointed its first female chair of the board of directors: Mariana Velloso Heitor. The female executive is part of the third generation of a coffee-farming family and has been managing the group’s farm for the past 12 years. As the new chair, she promises to continue the successful work she has been doing throughout her journey at Expocacer, where she previously served as Vice-President.

“I am honored to be part of this historic milestone, and I thank the board for trusting me with this role,” said Heitor. “I am committed to being available for our cooperative, it is important for me to listen to them so I can support in the implementation of initiatives that provide the solutions we need, always with the goal in mind of promoting Expocacer and high-quality coffee with a positive impact.”

From production to sales, the presence of women has become increasingly noticeable in the coffee industry, taking on leadership roles. Globally, according to a survey by the International Coffee Organization (ICO), between 20% and 30% of coffee farms are run by female leaders and they account for up to 70% of the production workforce, depending on the region. In Brazil, 13.2% of establishments are run by women.

When reflecting on her legacy, the new president says it’s not about individual accomplishments, but the movement created over the previous years that defines her journey in the coffee industry.

“One example is the ‘Elas no Café’ project, which we launched 10 years ago to train and encourage women’s participation in the sector through both theoretical and practical courses. This is a project I consider a milestone in my career and in the cooperative. Over 400 women have been trained through this program, which reinforces that we are on the right path, committed to diversity and inclusion. We, women, have made a difference in the history of coffee farming, and we will continue to do so for future generations,” said Heitor.

Mariana Heitor served as a member of the Board of Directors from 2016 to 2019, before joining the Fiscal Board in 2021. In 2023, she became the first woman to serve as vice-chair of Expocacer’s Board. She has also been actively involved in programs such as the Sebrae/Educampo platform. Her work in the coffee industry led her to be honored with the "Woman of the Agro 2022" award, presented by Bayer and the Brazilian Agribusiness Association (ABAG).

“The executive board is fully aligned with the mission of Expocacer and the guidelines established by the Board of Directors. Mariana Heitor and Antonio Mazzo, now serving as chair and vice-chair respectively, will continue the cooperative’s strategic planning, leading with the quality, competence, dedication, and experience that have made them outstanding administrators. This is an excellent choice by the Board of Directors,” said Simão Pedro de Lima, Executive President of Expocacer.

About Expocacer

Created in 1993 and located in Patrocínio, Minas Gerais, the Cerrado Coffee Growers Cooperative (Expocacer) promotes the quality of coffees and the work of its members in Brazil and worldwide through relevant socio-environmental initiatives and the economic development of the entire region. The cooperative's infrastructure includes two warehouses with a capacity of over 1 million bags. Currently, it serves more than 740 producers, exporting to over 35 countries across 5 continents.