Today, International Media Investments (IMI) announced two significant leadership changes. Abdou Gadallah has been promoted to the role of Group Editorial Director across the group, while Nadim Koteich has been appointed as General Manager of Sky News Arabia (SNA). Both are newly created positions, and both executives will report directly to Rani R. Raad, the recently appointed IMI CEO.

Raad joined IMI last September with a brief to transform the company and its media brands and to grow its assets both regionally and globally. "These appointments strengthen our commitment to upholding the highest standards of editorial integrity whilst we grow and strengthen our relationships with our audiences" stated Rani R. Raad, IMI CEO. “Our mission is to deliver a full and comprehensive picture of what is happening in our region and beyond, so our audiences can make informed decisions and have the facts to form their own opinions. Technology is offering us the opportunity to reach more and more people and to change how we interact with them. But it is our engaging and differentiated content that is at the heart of our relationship with them. With Abdou and Nadim in these roles we are going to start to redefine what makes a great news product.”

Previously, Gadallah served as the Head of News at Sky News Arabia, responsible for the channel's coverage of major events, as well as overseeing day-to-day newsroom operations. He first joined Sky News Arabia in 2012, taking on various editorial leadership positions, with a focus on building and upskilling the channel's digital and social media teams and output. Before joining Sky News Arabia, Gadallah served as Media Advisor to the US Embassy in Doha, Qatar.

Nadim Koteich will continue to host his own show on SNA, 'Tonight with Nadim' and will be tasked with both the editorial tone and making sure the channel's content is optimised across all platforms. SNA is expected to launch a number of new programming initiatives over the next few months and Koteich will be responsible for expanding its coverage into new genres. Koteich brings more than 20 years of experience in the media industry and has played an instrumental role in shaping the landscape of political dialogue and commentary in Middle Eastern media. He has worked with a variety of regional outlets across print, broadcast, and online platforms, including hosting his acclaimed ‘DNA’ program which aired on Future TV and Al Arabiya, as well as contributing to a weekly political column on Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper.

Both appointments are effective immediately.

About International Media Investments

International Media Investments (IMI), is a privately-owned investment company focused on building a portfolio of quality media assets across the globe. Producing digital first, relevant, and responsible news content which connects with people is at the core of International Media Investments’ mission.

The company has built an impressive line-up of brands each with a digital growth focus. International Media Investments’ portfolio of assets includes The National, CNN Business Arabic, Al -Ain News and interests in Sky News Arabia and Euronews.

IMI has also recently partnered with Redbird to create RedBird IMI, a joint venture investment vehicle focused on acquiring and investing in large-scale media, entertainment, and sports content properties on a global basis.

Whether it be television, print, radio or digital, International Media Investments believes that reliable and credible information is key to communities.

For more information visit www.internationalmediainvestments.com

About Sky News Arabia

Sky News Arabia is a leading pan-Arab news organisation broadcasting 24/7 to households across the Arabic-speaking world. With a free-to-air TV channel, audio platforms and digital platforms, it is the home of breaking news, business, lifestyle, arts, culture, and sports coverage.

Committed to delivering outstanding analysis of the regional and international news agenda since 2012, Sky News Arabia has become a trusted and respected news outlet appealing to people of all ages, nationalities, and backgrounds. Alongside its core news coverage, the channel has built a strong audience for its business coverage, daily sports analysis, and current affairs.

Sky News Arabia has a network of bureaus across MENA, Europe, and the US, ensuring viewers are up to date with all the news and the stories behind the news as it unfolds.

