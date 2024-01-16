Today, International Media Investments (IMI), the region’s leading privately-owned media investment group, announced two new hires to its Executive Management Team, with Rania Masri El Khatib appointed as Chief Brand and Marcomms Officer and Sharif Badreddine appointed as Chief Revenue Officer. Both executives will report directly to Rani R. Raad, the Group’s Chief Executive Officer.

These appointments come as part of IMI’s transformative efforts to build the organization into a forward-thinking global media powerhouse. "As IMI continues to grow, it is imperative for us to have the right expertise in place to propel our ambitious strategy forward. We are pleased to welcome Rania and Sharif to IMI, both of whom bring a wealth of experience and a proven track record of strategic achievements that will fortify IMI's leading position in the industry, in line with our commitment to delivering innovative media solutions and elevating our presence in the global media sector.” Raad commented.

Rania Masri El Khatib, a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience in the brand and marketing industries, brings forth a wealth of expertise in shaping the way brands can innovatively connect with audiences. Her extensive background includes working with various international brands and launching homegrown ones; she most recently served as the Chief Transformation Officer at Chalhoub Group, the Middle East’s largest luxury retail organization, before starting her own consultancy. At IMI, Rania will lead the brand strategy, Marketing, Communications and Creative functions, with a vision to connect with audiences on multiple levels in a fast paced and information-rich world. “I am thrilled to join IMI and to contribute to a field that not only informs but also entertains and enriches lives.” shared Rania.

Sharif Badreddine, brings more than two and a half decades of experience in the media and advertising industry, having served as the Group Director of Commercial at MBC Group, where he developed a holistic and multi-platform approach focused on product innovation and the creation of alternative revenue streams. His visionary leadership and strategic innovation have significantly influenced organisations and high-profile brands across various sectors and regions. In his new role, Sherif will lead the Commercial team, driving product innovation and revenue growth. “I am delighted to join IMI, an organization that stands at the forefront of media innovation and global storytelling. While our content continues to engage, inform, and inspire people worldwide, my priority would be to strengthen our partnerships with clients and agencies, and help create innovative and deeper connections with their brands.” Sharif commented.

IMI is a privately-owned investment company focused on building a portfolio of quality media assets across the globe. The company’s brands currently include The National, CNN Business Arabic, and Al-Ain News; along with interests in Sky News Arabia and Euronews.

About International Media Investments

International Media Investments (IMI) is a privately-owned investment company focused on building a portfolio of quality media assets across the globe. Producing digital first, relevant, and responsible news content which connects with people is at the core of International Media Investments’ mission.

The company has built an impressive line-up of brands each with a digital growth focus. International Media Investments’ portfolio of assets includes The National, CNN Business Arabic, Al-Ain News and interests in Sky News Arabia and Euronews.

IMI has also recently partnered with Redbird to create RedBird IMI, a joint venture investment vehicle focused on acquiring and investing in large-scale media, entertainment, and sports content properties on a global basis.

Whether it be television, print, radio or digital, International Media Investments believes that reliable and credible information is key to communities.

For more information visit www.internationalmediainvestments.com