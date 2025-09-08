​Dubai, UAE — IFC today announced the appointment of Riccardo Puliti as its new Regional Vice President for the Middle East and Central Asia region. Based in Dubai, UAE, Puliti will lead IFC’s efforts to mobilize the private sector and drive reforms to address some of the region’s most pressing challenges, with a focus on fostering job creation and sustainable development.

The Middle East and Central Asia region includes Middle East and Central Asia countries as well as Türkiye, Afghanistan and Pakistan, economies at different level of development, some of which face headwinds from geopolitical tensions, fragility, and economic and political crises. IFC, working in the context of the World Bank Group and leveraging its combined strengths, will prioritize fostering reforms, financing and investing in companies and projects that boost cross-border investments, improve competitiveness and trade, and support inclusion and fragile and conflict-affected states.

“I am honored to take on this role at such a pivotal moment for the Middle East and Central Asia,” said Puliti. “The challenges in the region are substantial, but so are the opportunities. By working closely with the private sector, governments, and development partners, we can help countries diversify their economies, create quality jobs, and build resilience to global and regional shocks.”

Puliti emphasized the importance of scaling up investments in manufacturing and services, sustainable infrastructure and innovative, inclusive finance. “Our goal is to help countries in the region attract the capital and expertise they need to diversify their economies, strengthen competitiveness, and ensure that growth benefits all—especially women, young people, and underserved communities,” he said.

An Italian national, Puliti most recently served as IFC’s Regional Vice President for Asia and the Pacific. Under his leadership, IFC tripled investment volumes in the region, built a robust equity and debt portfolio, and advanced key reforms to attract and retain private sector investors.

Prior to that, Puliti was Vice President for Infrastructure at the World Bank, leading global efforts to facilitate, design and build effective infrastructure in developing and emerging markets. He also held other senior leadership roles as Regional Director for Infrastructure in Africa and as Global Director for Energy & Extractives. Before joining the World Bank Group, Puliti had a long and distinguished career in both private and public financial institutions, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

“Our mission is to work alongside the private sector to mobilize investments, accelerate innovation, and help establish a sustainable business environment which is conducive to risk taking. I look forward to putting my experience and energy at the service of the region,” he added.

Puliti holds an MBA from Instituto Superior de Estudios de la Empresa (IESE) and completed postgraduate studies at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, and Imperial College London.

About IFC

IFC — a member of the World Bank Group — is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2025, IFC committed a record $71.7 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging private sector solutions and mobilizing private capital to create a world free of poverty on a livable planet. For more information, visit www.ifc.org.

Stay Connected with IFC on social media.

In Amman: In Vienna:

Emmanouela Markoglou Jennifer Bisping

Email: emarkoglou@ifc.org Email: jbisping@ifc.org