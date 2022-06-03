Maghreb Arab Countries: Morocco, Algeria, Libya, Mauritania, and Tunisia

Dubai, UAE: The International Congress for Health Specialties (ICHS) in London, United Kingdom, appoints Dr. Kamal Benmansour, member of the Higher Council of ICHS and Director of the Tawassol Dentistes Group from the Kingdom of Morocco, as Head of ICHS Maghreb Arab Countries Chapter (Morocco, Algeria, Libya, Mauritania, and Tunisia).

His Excellency Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Roving Ambassador for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC and Chairman of ICHS in London, explained that the selection of Dr. Kamal Benmansour came due to his scientific and media talents along with his distinguished human relations while he excelled as a volunteer in several scientific and cultural fields, where he employed all his scientific and international relations for noble tasks. Additionally, Dr. Benmansour played an active role in the field of continuing medical education during his assumption of an important position within the Waterfalls Initiative for Continuous Education from the UAE to the World that trains doctors, nurses, technicians, and administrators.

H.E. Amb. Dr. Al Madani stated: “ICHS covers health sectors in more than 197 countries and especially focuses on remote locations within poor countries and regions so that medical personnel are not deprived of continuing education and access to recognized academic hours needed to complete their work and studies. This will give them an opportunity in the field of research and help to rehabilitate health institutions and hospitals around the world for their leading, medical, and humanitarian roles at the highest levels.”

H.E. Amb. Dr. Al Madani also stressed that ICHS is a non-profit and non-political institution whose goals are to expand scientific research and humanitarian development in health sectors to reach their noble goals.

For his part, Dr. Kamal Benmansour stated: "I am honored as a member of the Higher Council of the International Congress for Health Specialties to represent and chair this prestigious scientific institution in the countries of the Arab Maghreb Union."

Dr. Benmansour also asserted that he will work with all due diligence and professionalism with the necessary humanitarian mindset for success, and the recognition of ICHS’s noble goals to cooperate with scientific and medical activities within the Maghreb Arab Countries Chapter.

