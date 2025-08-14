Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Hyatt has announced the appointment of Nizar Weshah as Area Vice President of Saudi Arabia, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to accelerating growth and delivering elevated guest experiences across the Kingdom. Weshah, now takes on a wider role overseeing Hyatt’s operational strategy, performance, and expansion plans across the Saudi market, while continuing to lead as the General Manager of Hyatt’s flagship property in Al Khobar, Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences.

With Saudi Arabia rapidly emerging as a global tourism and business destination, Weshah is ideally positioned in his expanded role to drive Hyatt’s growth, guiding portfolio development, deepening market presence, and ensuring operational excellence across both existing and upcoming properties.

“I am truly honored to take on this expanded responsibility,” said Nizar Weshah, Area Vice President of Saudi Arabia. “Saudi Arabia is undergoing a remarkable transformation in the hospitality sector, and I look forward to working with our exceptional teams to contribute meaningfully to this journey and further support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

With over 26 years of international hospitality experience, Weshah has held senior leadership roles across Jordan, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. Over the past 17 years, he has been instrumental in shaping Hyatt’s presence in the Kingdom, driving operational excellence and enhancing guest experiences in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al Khobar. Known for his strategic leadership and dedication to talent development, he has also played a key role in mentoring and empowering Saudi nationals, fostering local expertise in the hospitality industry.

This appointment reinforces Hyatt’s commitment to supporting KSA’s Vision 2030, with a focus on sustainable growth, talent development, and tourism innovation. As the country accelerates its transformation into a global tourism hub, Hyatt remains dedicated to contributing meaningfully through strong leadership, local partnerships, and exceptional guest experiences.

*The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

