The leading design and fit-out firm HTS Interiors has announced the appointment of Claire Spring as Managing Director during the latest phase of its growth trajectory. Claire brings over 25 years of global experience in the fit-out and construction industry, most recently as Managing Director for INC Solutions Group.

Known for her commitment to excellence, Claire’s values are closely aligned with HTS Interiors’ customer-focused ethos, which seeks to earn long-term loyalty by delivering consistency, creativity, and quality at every stage of the project.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal time as HTS Interiors continues to scale. The company recently opened its first office in Abu Dhabi, where it is focused on expanding the team further, and will move into a larger Dubai premises towards the end of 2025.

Claire Spring, Managing Director, HTS Interiors, commented: “I’m delighted to join HTS Interiors at such an exciting stage in its evolution and when the UAE’s fit-out industry is full of opportunity. I believe a company’s greatest asset is its people, and I’m proud to lead a business whose culture and ambitions mirror my own. Together, we will cultivate a collaborative, innovative, and customer-centric environment that empowers our team to thrive and our clients to succeed.”

Nitin Nadukandy, Founder & CEO, HTS Interiors, added: “Claire’s wealth of experience and forward-thinking approach make her the perfect fit for HTS. We both believe that engaged teams are essential for wellbeing, innovation, and performance, and her clear strategic vision — which includes revenue growth, developing employees’ strengths, and continuing to ensure exceptional value for clients — positions us for even greater success ahead.”

About HTS Interiors

HTS Interiors is one of the UAE’s leading and fastest-growing interior design and fit-out companies. Founded in 2011 by Nitin Nadukandy, the firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional value through superior-quality projects that align with clients’ budgets across multiple sectors, including commercial office, retail, and hospitality.

The emphasis is on putting clients first to enhance customer experience from concept to delivery, an ethos shaped by Nitin’s career background in the hospitality industry. With a knowledgeable and experienced team of 50-plus individuals from over 15 countries, staff well-being and development are paramount, resulting in HTS Interiors being certified as a Great Place to Work® in April 2024. The team includes LEED-certified professionals who champion sustainable design practices, ensuring that every project upholds the highest environmental standards.

Over the past 13 years, HTS Interiors has completed more than 500 projects and built two million square feet of space. It maintains a consistent commitment to quality underpinned by a skilled workforce, trusted supply chain, and dedicated partners. Examples of recent projects include Office Square Co-working at Aldar HQ Abu Dhabi, the LVMH Head Office in Dubai Design District, Meta World at the iconic Opus Tower in Dubai, and Eagle Hills Office in Abu Dhabi.