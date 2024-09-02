Dubai, UAE: HSBC has appointed Shaikha Al Marri as Head of Global Banking Coverage, in the UAE. As a core member of the HSBC UAE leadership team, Shaikha will help to execute HSBC’s growth strategy in the UAE, leveraging the bank’s competitive strengths in capital markets, advisory and sustainable finance to support corporates and institutions with their international ambitions. Shaikha was previously Head of Coverage, Dubai, Global Banking at the bank.

Shaikha will lead Global Banking Coverage, working closely with regional, product and sector colleagues to drive growth with HSBC’s valued priority clients across global banking in the UAE.

Al Marri will report functionally to Julian Wentzel, HSBC’s Head of Global Banking for Middle East North Africa and Turkey (MENAT), and to Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive of HSBC UAE, on an entity basis.

Mohamed Al Marzooqi said: “Shaikha has extensive experience of delivering excellence for our clients and of leading high performing teams. Her appointment underscores HSBC’s commitment to nurturing the development of emerging Emirati talent and demonstrates how we are expanding our support for the long-term plans of our largest customers in the UAE. She will be a valuable addition to our senior leadership team as we continue to deliver on our Group’s growth strategy in an important market.”

Shaikha Al Marri added: “It’s a proud moment for me to take on the leadership of our Global Banking Coverage business in the UAE. Our aim is to further strengthen the bank’s position as the region’s leading international investment bank, to grow the UAE-Asia trade corridor, and deepen our coverage of Sovereign Wealth Funds. Supporting clients in the transition to net zero remains a key priority. I look forward to leveraging our network and exceptional talent within the business to connect clients with the capital and expertise they need to drive their growth plans.”

Al Marri holds a Master’s in Finance from the University of Cambridge and has worked in financial services since 2007, starting at NASDAQ Dubai then moving on to the Financial Audit Authority in Dubai before joining HSBC in Global Banking in 2014.

