Dubai, UAE: HSBC has appointed Farah Farooq as Head of Communications for Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region, effective 1 February 2025.

In this role, Farah will lead the development and implementation of HSBC’s communications strategy across the MENAT region, leveraging the bank’s long-established history and presence in the region and the role it continues to play in supporting the world’s most ambitious economic transformation agendas undergoing in the Middle East.

Farah will help to position the MENAT region as a crucial driver of the bank’s internationalism, highlighting the region’s significance as a strategic economic, trading, and wealth hub bridging East and West.

Based in Dubai, Farah will report functionally to Jessica Lee, HSBC’s Interim Group Head of Communications, Businesses & Markets at HSBC, and to Selim Kervancı, Chief Executive Officer of HSBC MENAT, on an entity basis.

Farah brings more than 20 years’ experience across financial services. She is a seasoned leader with experience in building and enabling high performing teams. Farah has been with HSBC for 14 years, overseeing communications for business lines and markets across the Middle East and European regions. Most recently as Head of Communications for the UAE, Farah has helped shape and share the bank’s growth story.

Prior to joining HSBC, Farah set up the financial communications practice for Weber Shandwick in the Middle East, leading a strong team servicing key government, financial services, multilateral banks, and investment agency clients.

HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$69bn as at 31 December 2023.

