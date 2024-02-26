Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced two new appointments in the HPE Aruba Networking EMEA leadership team. Effective 1. February, Dubai residents Hemayun Bazaz and Graeme Kane have taken on the EMEA roles of SMB director and sales director of hospitality business development.

An accomplished senior sales and business development leader, Hemayun brings over 22 years of extensive experience and a proven track record of designing and implementing results-driven strategies, driving consistent positive customer outcomes across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. He possesses in-depth knowledge of the SMB market and a hands-on approach to problem-solving, which contributes to HPE Aruba Networking’s success in the varied cultural and economic landscapes of the EMEA markets.

“I am excited to embark on this new journey leading the SMB sales business in EMEA,” said Hemayun Bazaz, EMEA director of SMB sales, HPE Aruba Networking. “. By combining innovative thinking with a deep understanding of market dynamics, we can uncover untapped opportunities and transform our SMB customer and partner experience. I am eager to collaborate with my talented team to chart new territories and deliver unparalleled outcomes.”

With over 25 years in B2B enterprise technology, 18 years of which have been focused on hospitality, Graeme brings a wealth of hospitality experience working across varies geographical regions. This includes the strategic planning, relationship development and sales for large global accounts, through market development and channel go to market. In his new role as Director of Hospitality Business Development for EMEA, Graeme is responsible for the driving the hospitality business, inspiring the team and delivering on key growth targets across the entire Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

“I am delighted at the opportunity to lead and shape this key vertical for our HPE Aruba Networking business,” said Graeme Kane, EMEA director of hospitality business development, HPE Aruba Networking. “Our hospitality business, which includes hotels, cruises, casino, gaming, sports, and entertainment, as well as multi-dwelling facilities, has seen significant growth throughout the past years. And I am looking forward to work closely with our team of hospitality technology experts to further drive this growth, bringing innovative and exceptional experiences to our existing and new customers in the region.”

“It is great to see two HPE veterans taking on these crucial leadership roles. Both, Hemayun and Graeme, with their wealth of experience, their intricate understanding of the European, Middle Eastern and African markets and their passion for their respective verticals, will be key drivers for our business success in the region,” said Sherifa Hady, GM & VP EMEA Sales, HPE Aruba Networking.

