Doha, Qatar - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced that Savio Ibrahim has been appointed as Country Manager for Qatar.

Savio is responsible for delivering unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service, with offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage. He is tasked with driving further growth and maintaining high levels of customer and partner satisfaction. Savio reports into Raif Abou Diab, the Managing Director for the Egypt, Qatar and Levant region.

Prior to taking up his new role, Savio was Sales Manager and Channel Leader for the Egypt, Qatar and Levant region. Savio joined HPE in 2014 as a senior account manager in Lebanon. After excelling in this role, he was promoted to Territory Channel Manager covering Lebanon and Iraq. In 2018, he was assigned a new Sales Manager role across the Gulf & Levant region. Throughout his time with HPE, Savio has built successful sales models, developed relationships with partners and customers, and delivered consistent growth.

Savio is a Computer and Communications Engineer with a master’s degree in Network & Communications. He holds an International MBA in Enterprise Management from Paris Dauphine and Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne in France. Savio is experienced in sales management, channel development, and developing business growth strategies. He is an accomplished, result driven sales professional with over 14 years of both technical and sales experience.

“Savio is an excellent leader who brings experience, energy and determination to the role,” said Raif Abou Diab, Managing Director - Egypt, Qatar and Levant region, HPE. “He has set out a compelling vision for the future of our business in Qatar centred on people, growth and our profile in the market. I am very confident in what we can achieve under his leadership.”

“I’m delighted and excited to take on the leadership of HPE Qatar during these challenging times. While the world is emerging out of the pandemic, Qatar is getting ready to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. This presents a significant opportunity and I look forward to supporting our partners and customers in Qatar to grow our footprint and make this experience exceptionally successful,” said Savio Ibrahim, Qatar Country Manager, HPE. “As we are transforming IT into a service with the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, I am focused on helping our customers achieve their business objectives and support our channel partners to drive growth.”

