Paris, Cairo – Capgemini announces the appointment of Hossam Seifeldin as CEO Capgemini in Egypt. In this role Hossam is responsible for building and growing the Group’s newest Global Delivery Center team of experts that serves global clients with a focus on Europe and the Middle East region.

Capgemini’s Global Delivery Center in Egypt has been set up to meet growing client demand for its offerings in Cloud Infrastructure Services, Intelligent Operations, Engineering, Research and Development, and Data and Artificial Intelligence. Through its network of Global Delivery Centers, - now including Egypt, Capgemini provides large organizations with 24/7, multi-lingual business and transformation services. Thanks to its time zone, the new Egypt Global Delivery Center is ideally placed to provide services to clients across Europe and the Middle East.

“After spending a number of years working in the region Hossam is returning to his homeland of Egypt to establish and grow Capgemini’s first delivery center in the country,” comments Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group. “He is an accomplished business leader and technologist, with a strong track record in building and leading new organizations as well as ensuring delivery excellence. I am delighted to welcome Hossam to the Group and wish him every success in his new role.”

“In leading Capgemini’s newest Global Delivery Center, I will combine the skills that I have accumulated over the years in serving global clients, as well as building and shaping new business units and teams founded on trust and an inclusive culture,” said Hossam Seifeldin. “The work that we are undertaking for clients spans the fast-evolving fields of cloud, data and AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering, and platforms. The rich talent pool in Egypt has a well-matched skill set. I am really looking forward to growing our portfolio of services and welcoming new team members to Capgemini, from graduates and developers through to data scientists and engineers.”

Biography: Hosssam Seifeldin

Prior to joining Capgemini, Hossam worked for 27 years in IBM where he held several leadership positions across the different business units and geographies. In 2013 he was appointed as the Middle East & Africa (MEA) Vice President, where he led the IBM Transformation across MEA and delivered strong performance across the different metrics. He also led the Operations, Transformation and Strategy since 2008 whereby he developed and executed the Operational and Strategic operating model across MEA. In addition, he has held several leadership roles on top of his VP responsibilities: General Manager for Saudi, Gulf, and Pakistan from 2019 till end of 2021 and General Manager Africa from 2014 to 2016. Hossam started his career in IBM Egypt in 1996 as a Systems Engineer.

Hossam is passionate about building new business units and creating inclusive culture with trust, teamwork and speed with execution at the center.

He holds a B.Sc. in Engineering from Ain Shams University in Cairo and a Diploma in Management from Henley University (UK). He is also certified board director from International Finance Corporation (IFC), World Bank Group.

