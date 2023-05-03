Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Luxury hospitality group Cheval Collection has announced the appointment of Hossam Nabil as the General Manager of Cheval Maison - The Palm Dubai, the group’s first ever international property outside of the UK.

Hossam will bring his wealth of experience and destination knowledge to lead the team at the all-apartment boutique property from Cheval Collection, located on the trunk on the iconic Palm Jumeirah.

With over 20 years of experience working in hospitality, Hossam has led a number of hospitality teams across the Middle East and North Africa, including the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts Groups and IHG, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, and Rotana Hotels. During his career, Hossam has been involved with the launch of over 20 new four and five star hotel openings across the regions, working within the sales and marketing team and as hotel General Manager.

Commenting on his new appointment, Hossam Nabil said, "I am honoured to be leading the luxurious Cheval Maison - The Palm Dubai, which marks the group’s expansion outside of the UK. I look forward to working alongside the team to continue to maintain the exceptional standards of hospitality and service that our guests have come to love and expect. It will be my pleasure to extend a warm welcome to our guests at our property on the iconic Palm Jumeriah.

Opening its doors in April this year, the 131-apartment property is the first Cheval Maison outside of the UK and the first property in the UAE, representing a significant milestone for the group’s international expansion.

Offering 100 one-bedroom apartments, 20 two-bedroom and 10 three-bedroom options as well as a three-bedroom penthouse, the apartments are spacious and fully equipped for any length of stay. Guests can also benefit from a range of facilities including rooftop pool and terrace, fitness centre and private parking. .

About Cheval Collection:

Cheval Collection is an award-winning luxury hospitality company specialising in high quality serviced apartments worldwide. The collection includes the Cheval Residences, Cheval Maison and MY Locanda brands. Cheval Collection has extensive expertise and resource available to take on new projects, from inception to opening alongside support functions across the business, from technical services, operations and facilities management to revenue and reservations, human resources and sales and marketing.