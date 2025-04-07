Dubai, UAE: – Hospitality Management Holding (HMH) is pleased to announce the promotion of Haytham Abdelaziz to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). With his proven leadership and operational excellence, Haytham has played a pivotal role in driving HMH’s success.

In his new role, Haytham will oversee the execution of key initiatives, ensuring optimal performance across the group’s portfolio and driving the launch of upcoming properties. His notable achievements include spearheading the successful openings of the Coral Al Madinah Hotel and ECOS Dubai Hotel at Al Furjan, which have significantly enhanced the group’s offerings. Additionally, he will focus on building strong partnerships with existing partners and supporting the company’s continued expansion within the area.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal bin Sultan Al Qassimi, Chairman of HMH, praised the decision, stating, “Haytham has been instrumental in HMH’s progress and milestones. His deep operational knowledge, combined with his dedication to excellence, positions him as a capable leader to contribute to HMH’s long-term goals. I am confident his leadership will strengthen our position, delivering lasting value to our partners and investors.”

Haytham’s journey with HMH began in 2014, during which he held key positions such as Executive Assistant Manager at Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, General Manager at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, and Acting Cluster General Manager for both establishments. With over 24 years of experience in the hospitality sector, including senior responsibilities with international brands, Haytham has built a reputation for achieving exceptional results. His focus on raising operational standards and ensuring seamless market entry for new properties will be crucial as HMH continues to grow its presence across the area.

This advancement highlights HMH’s commitment to nurturing and developing internal talent, reflecting the company’s focus on innovation and superior performance within the hospitality sector.

About HMH:

Founded in 2003 in Dubai, HMH – Hospitality Management Holding is a fully integrated hotel management company that prides itself for being the largest operator in the dry sector within the region. HMH provides hotel owners and developers a broad spectrum of world-class management solutions with five distinct, yet complementary, hotel brands catering to varied market segments from luxury to lifestyle. These include Bahi Hotels & Resorts, Coral Hotels & Resorts, Corp Hotels, EWA Hotel Apartments and ECOS Hotels. HMH’s strategic expansion in the Middle East and North Africa has been successful in unlocking a world of opportunities while creating value for its stakeholders, associates, staff members and customers. The existing portfolio is located in some of the most desirable destinations across the MENA region, with a pipeline of hotels under development to grow HMH’s regional footprint even further.