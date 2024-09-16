Manama: Bahrain Marina Development Company, the developer of the prestigious Bahrain Marina project in the heart of Manama, is pleased to announce the appointment of Engineer Hisham Almoayyed as Chief Project Development Officer. With a career spanning over four decades in civil engineering and project management, Mr. Almoayyed will lead the company’s development operations, bringing a wealth of experience to this iconic project.

Mr. Almoayyed’s extensive career began at the Ministry of Works, where he held several pivotal roles, including Sr. Structural Engineer, Construction Manager and Building Maintenance Director. In 2003, he transitioned to the private sector, taking on the role of Executive Director of Real Estate Projects at Kuwait Finance House, where he oversaw and developed the company’s real estate portfolio. He later joined Diyar Al Muharraq as Deputy CEO for Development and Projects, eventually serving as an advisor to the Board of Directors. Mr. Almoayyed holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Egypt (1979) and a Master’s in Structural Engineering from the United Kingdom (1982).

Commenting on this appointment, Mr. Khalid Najibi, Chairman of Bahrain Marina Development Company, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to welcome Hisham to our team. His distinguished experience in project management and development will be invaluable as we pursue our ambitious goals. We are confident that his leadership will drive the successful development of our future projects, benefiting the company and all stakeholders involved.”

Mr. Najibi further noted, “The appointment of Hisham Almoayyed as Chief Project Development Officer aligns with our commitment to advancing a series of ambitious projects within the luxurious Bahrain Marina development, located on the eastern waterfront of Manama. Hisham’s vast experience and expertise will play a crucial role in realising our vision for Bahrain Marina.”

Yousef Al Thawadi, Managing Director of Bahrain Marina Development Company, echoed this optimism: "Hisham’s extensive experience in managing large-scale projects is a significant addition to our executive team, particularly as we embark on implementing ambitious initiatives that require seasoned and capable leadership. We believe his strategic vision will be instrumental in achieving our expansion goals and strengthening Bahrain Marina’s position as a leading real estate developer in the Kingdom.”

Expressing his pride in joining the Bahrain Marina team, Mr Hisham Almoayyed said, “I am honored to be part of this groundbreaking project, which stands as a beacon of real estate and tourism development in the region. Bahrain Marina is not just a real estate development; it represents a forward-thinking vision that blends luxury with innovation, offering an integrated lifestyle of comfort and sophistication. Our goal is to set a new standard for real estate projects, and we are committed to delivering the highest levels of quality and excellence to ensure Bahrain Marina becomes a premier destination for living and entertainment in Bahrain.”

The Bahrain Marina project is one of the most significant modern developments in the Kingdom of Bahrain, designed to enhance the country’s tourism and economic sectors. Spanning a vast area along Manama’s waterfront, the project features many luxurious amenities, including residential units, retail outlets, international restaurants, a yacht marina, a marine club, and a five-star hotel. Bahrain Marina is poised to become a leading tourist and residential destination, seamlessly combining luxury with contemporary living.

For more information, please contact:

Bahrain Marina

Ahmad Fakhro

Email: a.fakhro@bahrainmarina.bh

About Bahrain Marina

Bahrain Marina is an extraordinary waterfront development strategically positioned on the eastern coast of Manama, the capital of Bahrain. With a development budget of BD 200 million, this landmark project features an array of luxury retail outlets, fine dining restaurants, and internationally renowned cafes. The development also includes a shopping mall, a marina with yacht parking, and an expansive 3,200-square-meter marine club offering a wide range of recreational activities and marine programs, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's tourism sector.

In addition, Bahrain Marina provides a unique residential experience with luxurious freehold units, premium hotel accommodations, extensive green spaces, and high-end sports facilities. The project is designed to promote a balanced lifestyle that enhances residents' and visitors' quality of life.

For more information and to experience the future of luxury living, please visit www.bahrainmarina.bh.