Dubai, UAE – HF Quarters S.C.S., a specialized management company dedicated to the administration and development of Special Limited Partnerships (SCSp’s), is pleased to announce the appointment of Samira Farzad as its new Head of Business Development. Samira Farzad’s appointment comes at a key moment when HF Quarters prepares for its exclusive industry event in Dubai. This event will bring together industry leaders, investors, and professionals as they discuss and explore new opportunities in the hedge fund space.

With an extensive background in business development and strategic partnerships, Farzad brings a wealth of experience in fostering growth and driving business initiatives. Her leadership will play a key role in strengthening HF Quarters’ global market presence and as the firm expands its reach within the finance sector.

“Joining HF Quarters is an incredible opportunity,” said Samira Farzad. “While HF Quarters has its roots in Luxembourg, holding an event in Dubai allows us to network with like minded people at the centre of one of the world's most dynamic financial hubs. The region is full of ambitious traders and investors looking for the right opportunities, and holding an event here enables us to engage with them directly. I’m looking forward to building strong relationships, exploring new possibilities, and contributing to the firm’s growth in a way that aligns with the fast-paced nature of this industry.” said Samira Farzad.

HF Quarters’ is committed to serving its growing international clientele, and according to Mindaugas Suklevicius, CEO of HF Quarters S.C.S., holding events world wide represents a key step in their vision for growth.

“At HF Quarters, our mission is to establish a world-class financial services firm grounded in financial discipline, transparency, and compliance. We are dedicated to supporting our clients’ fund administration and management needs by providing comprehensive incorporation and compliance services. With Samira Farzad leading business development, we are confident in our ability to strengthen relationships and create new opportunities for our clients, reinforcing HF Quarters as a leader in SCSp management and administration.”

The launch event on 14th March will provide an opportunity for attendees to meet the HF Quarters leadership team, gain insights into the company’s vision, and explore new collaboration opportunities in the financial sector.

About HF Quarters S.C.S.:

HF Quarters S.C.S., based in Luxembourg, the management company, while its subsidiary, HFQ Fund Management, operates as the Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM). Specializing in the incorporation and administration of Special Limited Partnerships (SCSp), HF Quarters S.C.S. provides tailored fund management solutions, guiding clients through the complexities of fund establishment and administration in one of Europe’s leading financial centers.

Leveraging Luxembourg’s strategic position as a global financial hub, HF Quarters offers a comprehensive range of fund management services, from fund structuring and setup to ongoing administration and regulatory compliance. The company’s expertise in Luxembourg’s compliance frameworks ensures that clients receive optimal solutions that align with their fund objectives.

HF Quarters works closely with asset managers, and other financial professionals for fund management services that meet a wide range of client needs. Whether launching a new fund or managing an established fund, HF Quarters provides end-to-end support, from initial setup to long-term maintenance.