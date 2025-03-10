Hawksford is continuing to strengthen its team in Dubai as part of its ongoing strategy to support corporate clients with their international investment and growth ambitions.

Coinciding with the firm’s one-year anniversary of formally opening its office in Dubai at Jumeirah Lakes Towers in February 2024, Hawksford has appointed Nik Zhukov as Managing Director of Global Solutions, based in the UAE.

Having joined Hawksford as part of the acquisition of Healy in 2023, Nik has extensive experience in international tax reporting, compliance and project management and, in his new role, will play a pivotal role in driving forward and evolving the firm’s Global Solutions proposition. He will oversee Hawksford’s team of dedicated professionals across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia and the Americas, providing services to corporate clients in more than 100 jurisdictions globally.

In his new role, Nik will be supported in the Dubai office by Kunal Fabiani, Director of Global Solutions, who will play a vital role in delivering commercial opportunities for the business. Supporting the Global Solutions team with operational matters will also be Simon ​Guidecoq​, based in the Netherlands, and Lisa McHugh Dolan​, based in Singapore.

Hawksford’s Global Solutions team specialises in supporting corporate clients with a broad and comprehensive range of services, covering the end-to-end life cycle of clients investing and expanding globally, including company registration, accounting, bank account opening, and tax and regulatory compliance in almost all major jurisdictions globally.

Daniel Hainsworth, Head of Corporate at Hawksford, said: “The evolution of our Global Solutions team builds on our acquisition of Healy Consultants in 2023 and forms part of our strategic objective to provide a truly global solution everywhere our clients need us.

“The expertise of our multijurisdictional team, which straddles all international time-zones, enables us to service clients in almost all countries around the world, regardless of whether we have a presence there or not. I am delighted that Nik will, in his new role, be leading the ongoing expansion of our Global Solutions offering, where we see considerable scope for further growth.”

Nik Zhukov added: “One year on from having formally opened under the Hawksford brand, our Dubai office is now fully embedded as a key hub within the firm’s global network, connecting our well-established offices in Asia and Europe and providing a platform to support high-quality clients with their international growth plans.

“International cross-border investment and trade is increasingly complex in a fragmented global landscape; our client focused solution takes away that burden, allowing our clients to focus on their core business and investment activities. I’m looking forward to working with our exceptional team to continue to evolve this proposition over the coming months.”

Following a period of organic and inorganic growth, Hawksford now has a global team of more than 600 professionals around the world, fluent in more than 20 languages, working across 19 locations and supporting in excess of 4,000 clients.

About Hawksford

Hawksford is an international and award-winning provider of Corporate, Private Client and Fund services. The group is a trusted partner, delivering efficient administration services to private and publicly listed companies, multinationals and SMEs, entrepreneurs and HNW individuals, global banks and intermediaries.

Hawksford’s clients are at the centre of everything it does – helping families to take care of their wealth, entrepreneurs to succeed, multinational companies to operate and transact, and funds to maximise their returns. Hawksford has a global presence with more than 600 professionals in key locations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia, and the Americas – enabling the group to provide tailored solutions to a global client base.