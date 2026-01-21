LONDON – HarbourVest Partners, a global private markets investment firm with more than $146 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025, today announced the appointment of Ivan Pascual as Head of Private Wealth, EMEA.

Based in London, Ivan will spearhead the next chapter of HarbourVest’s fast‑expanding private wealth business, a top strategic priority for the firm as wealth clients increasingly seek institutional-quality private markets access. He will focus on deepening HarbourVest’s reach across wealth managers, private banks, multi-family offices and ecosystem. Ivan will report to Venu Krishnamurthy, Head of Global Private Wealth.

Ivan succeeds Simon Jennings, who moved into the role of Senior Advisor at the end of 2025 after eight years of leadership, during which he expanded HarbourVest’s wealth business in EMEA & APAC, and established HarbourVest’s Swiss office.

“Wealth investors today want more than access—they want performance, simplicity, and a seamless private markets experience. Ivan’s expertise positions us to meet and exceed those rising expectations,” said Krishnamurthy. “Our commitment to the wealth channel continues to grow, backed by major investments across the platform.”

A Sector in Transformation—And a Priority for HarbourVest

Private wealth has become one of the most important growth engines in private markets globally. Clients are demanding evergreen access, more intuitive digital experiences, greater transparency, and portfolio‑level solutions that match the sophistication previously reserved for institutions. HarbourVest is leaning into these powerful trends.

A Leader with Deep Expertise in Wealth

Ivan brings more than 25 years of financial services experience. Prior to joining HarbourVest, he served as Head of BlackRock’s Wealth Client Business in EMEA, where he drove growth across all asset classes and product lines during a period of rapid innovation and client evolution.

“I’m thrilled to join HarbourVest at such a pivotal moment,” said Pascual. “The firm sits at the intersection of deep private markets expertise and a fast‑growing wealth ecosystem. We have a tremendous opportunity to reimagine how private markets are delivered—through evergreen structures, closed‑end funds, and scalable portfolio solutions designed specifically for wealth clients.”

Expanding a Global Platform Built for Wealth

HarbourVest has been active in private wealth for more than 15 years, partnering with leading private banks, wealth managers, and platforms to deliver diversified private markets exposure. With more than 110 professionals dedicated to Global Private Wealth, the team continues to build new products and strategic distribution partnerships globally.

In November, the firm launched its Evergreen Private Equity Secondaries Solution, leveraging HarbourVest’s industry‑leading secondaries platform to help wealth clients access one of the fastest‑growing segments of private markets.

“We are proud of our institutional capabilities,” added Krishnamurthy, “and we are building a dedicated, purpose‑built wealth business designed around the distinct needs of private wealth clients everywhere.”

