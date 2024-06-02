Dubai, UAE: Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), was named one of Fast Company Middle East’s 43 Most Creative People in Business in the Bringing Good Things To More People category, in recognition of her role in transforming the creative and cultural sector in Dubai. The list spotlights creative visionaries and trailblazers who disrupt industries, have a positive impact on their communities and have made a measurable difference in their sector, society and beyond.

Hala Badri expressed her happiness with this honour and extended her heartfelt gratitude to the wise leadership for the support they provide to her and the culture and arts scene, and for their efforts to elevate it to high levels. She also articulated her pride in the Dubai Culture team for their dedication and commitment to continuing to work towards achieving Dubai's cultural vision of positioning the emirate as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Hala Badri earned this accolade for her tenure at Dubai Culture, where she has spearheaded numerous initiatives that have fostered innovation, creativity, and cultural exchange. Her visionary leadership has been instrumental in launching groundbreaking projects, such as the Al Quoz Creative Zone, which provides a dynamic space for artists and creatives to thrive. Under her guidance, Dubai Culture has also expanded its digital presence, making art and culture more accessible to an international audience.

Hala’s dedication to nurturing local talent and promoting Dubai’s position globally has not only revitalised the city’s creative landscape, but also set new benchmarks for the industry. By putting people as the focus, she has applied new ideas to improve and support the growth of positive social innovation, truly bringing good things to more people.

Other honourees of Fast Company Middle East’s Most Creative People in Business for 2024 can be found here: https://fastcompanyme.com/impact/these-are-our-most-creative-people-in-business-2024/

About Fast Company Middle East

Fast Company Middle East is the world’s leading business media brand, with an editorial focus on innovation in technology, leadership, world changing ideas, creativity, and design. Written for and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company Middle East inspires readers to think expansively, lead with purpose, embrace change, and shape the future of business.

Launched in November 1995 by Alan Webber and Bill Taylor, two former Harvard Business Review editors, Fast Company magazine was founded on a single premise: A global revolution was changing business, and business was changing the world. Discarding the old rules of business, Fast Company set out to chronicle how changing companies create and compete, to highlight new business practices, and to showcase the teams and individuals who are inventing the future and reinventing business.