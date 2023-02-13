Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Keen to provide the highest levels of medical services to patients by recruiting experienced medical competencies, the Gulf American Hospital recently announced a new member joining its staff, Dr. Nikolaos Tsatiris, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon certified by the German Board of Orthopedics.

Dr. Nikolaos has over 20 years of specialized experience in orthopedic and trauma surgery, particularly the treatment of degenerative (osteoarthritis) and traumatic diseases of the lower extremity. Minimal invasive treatment of degenerative spinal disorders and pediatric orthopedics. A postgraduate qualification in Chiropractic permits holistic treatment to the patients.

Elite competencies at the Orthopedic Clinic employ up-to-date technologies and the latest findings of modern medicine in the: Assessment and management of foot and ankle disorders, Assessment and treatment of degenerative spinal disorders, Assessment and minimal invasive pain management (injections) of degenerative joint diseases of the lower and upper extremities (PRP, Hyaluronic acid), Assessment and treatment of sports injuries and Pediatric orthopedics.

To book appointments, contact the Orthopedic Clinic at the Gulf American Hospital by calling +973 (17555777, +973 17143143), sending a WhatsApp message to +973 38000535, or visiting the website (www.gulfamericanhospital.com). For the latest news and offers, please follow (@gulfamericanhospital) on Instagram.

Gulf American Hospital opened in July 2022 is aiming to be one of the leading multispecialty hospitals in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The hospital is located in the Al-Sehla area on Shaikh Salman Highway adjacent to the Shaikh Isa bin Salman Highway, with a built-up area of ​​9,270 m2 with a capacity of 65 beds. The hospital includes various specialty clinics to provide the best medical services that cater to all our patient needs.

Various specialties include Internal medicine, Dermatology and Cosmetology, ENT, Dentistry, Obstetrics and Gynecology. Pediatrics, Gastroenterology, Endoscopy, Urology, Neurology and Orthopedics.

The hospital has five well equipped modern operating rooms, with a dedicated operation room for Ob & Gynaec department for caesarean sections, Recovery rooms, Intensive care units and two labor suites for normal deliveries, an adjacent Nursery and Neonatal intensive care unit.

GAH has an emergency department to provide emergency care for patients and a 24-hour clinic to provide around the clock medical care and an ambulance unit.

In addition to this, there is an in-house pharmacy, Modern laboratory and a Radiology department with X-Ray, Dental X-Ray and Ultrasound Scan.

