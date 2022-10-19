Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 19th October 2022 – This brand new ACCOR complex celebrating the UAE heritage is pleased to announce the appointment of Fadi ELIAS as Cluster Director of Revenue.

Elias brings 14 years of revenue management experience to the hospitality team, making him a valuable asset to the hotel and group. Using his customer-centric and data-driven expertise, he will play an integral role in leading, developing and supervising the revenue management and distribution strategy of the 712 keys complex.

Prior to this role, he held the cluster director of revenue’s position for Rose Rayhaan by Rotana, Towers Rotana and Villa Rotana where he achieved the highest RevPar Ranking with RGI of 175 and introduced effective pricing and yield management strategies.

Elias has a bachelor in Hospitality Management from the International Institute of Dummar of Syria.

On his appointment, Elias said, “I am delighted to be part of such a great team. The property has continually raised the bar for offering guests luxurious yet affordable experiences and I look forward to working with the team to build on the reputation that the ACCOR Group has created for itself around the world.”

Tyrone Lodder, Cluster General Manager at Grand Mercure & Ibis Styles Dubai Airport, said, “We are glad to welcome Fadi Elias to the team and confident in his broad skillset. Fadi’s passion for optimizing revenue will shine as he settles into the new role, ensuring to maintain the properties in "pole position," within its compset.

About Accor Group:

Accor is a world leading hospitality group consisting of 5,300 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The group has one of the industry’s most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing more than 40 luxury, premium, midscale and economy hotel brands, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more.

Accor’s unmatched position in lifestyle hospitality – one of the fastest growing categories in the industry – is led by Ennismore, a joint venture, which Accor holds a majority shareholding. Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart.

Accor boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and more than 260,000 team members worldwide. Members benefit from the company’s comprehensive loyalty program – ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its Planet 21 – Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the Group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States.

For more information visit group.accor.com, or follow Accor on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

