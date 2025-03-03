Cairo, Egypt – Giza Systems, a leading digital transformation enabler and systems integrator in the MEA region, and a subsidiary of solutions by stc, today announced the appointment of Ahmad Elharany as its new Group Chief Executive Officer, effective 1st March 2025. Ahmad Elharany succeeds Osama Sorour, who has served as CEO since 2022 and will transition to the role of Advisor to the Chairman and member of the Board Executive Committee to ensure a smooth transition. Giza Systems' 10 subsidiaries enable it to deliver integrated solutions across diverse industries, specializing in key areas such as cloud solutions, industrial robotics, cybersecurity, and AI video analytics, strengthening Giza Systems' position as a market leader.

Ahmad Elharany brings over 25 years of experience in the information technology and services industry to Giza Systems. His recent leadership as Konecta Middle East & Africa (MEA) CEO, where he was responsible for driving sales growth, market expansion, and operational efficiency across the MEA region, underscores his successful tenure in the industry. His international background spans diverse cultures across the UK, Germany, France, KSA, UAE, and Egypt. He has a proven track record of success growing markets in EDS, HPE, Logica, CGI, DXC, Atos and Konecta, driving revenue growth, and expanding market share. Ahmad also serves as the non-executive chairman of Konecta MEA and as a board member of other entities.

Commenting on the transition, Omer Alnomany, Chairman of the Board and CEO of solutions by stc, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Ahmad Elharany to Giza Systems. His proven leadership in diverse multinational companies and strong track record of success make him an ideal fit for the next stage of growth. We are also deeply grateful to Osama Sorour for his outstanding leadership over the past years. His contributions to Giza Systems are immeasurable. His vision, dedication, and unwavering commitment to excellence have been the cornerstone of our success. We are deeply grateful for his leadership, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors and are pleased that he will continue to support the company as an advisor and member of the board executive committee."

"I am honored and excited to join Giza Systems, part of the solutions by stc group of companies, as its new CEO," said Ahmad Elharany. "I have long admired the company's pioneering spirit, innovative culture, commitment to customer success, market leadership as the first homegrown IT company in Egypt; and I am confident that we can build on this amazing foundation of 50 years in the market to achieve even greater success in the years to come. I am committed to working closely with the talented team at Giza Systems and the broader team of solutions by stc to deliver innovative solutions to our customers and create long-term value for our shareholders."

Osama Sorour has led Giza Systems through a period of significant growth and transformation. Sorour has dedicated three decades to Giza Systems, joining the company in 1995 and rising through the ranks to become CEO in 2022. His leadership has been instrumental in shaping Giza Systems into the regional powerhouse it is today. Throughout his tenure, Osama Sorour has been a driving force behind the company's strategic growth, fostering a culture of innovation and customer focus.

"I am proud of what we have accomplished at Giza Systems during my tenure as CEO," said Osama Sorour. "I am confident that Elharany is the right person to lead the company into its next chapter of growth and transformation. He is a talented and experienced leader with a deep understanding of our industry and our customers. I am confident that Giza Systems is well-positioned for continued growth and success, and I look forward to supporting the team in this new chapter as an advisor."

Giza Systems is committed to delivering exceptional customer value through innovation in key areas of emerging technology. These include AI, Gen AI, and Cloud Solutions, along with other critical areas like Cybersecurity, Video Analytics, and SAP Business Solutions, as well as Industrial Robotics and Smart Cities. Furthermore, Giza Systems maintains a strong focus on sustainability, as evidenced by its recent AA ESG rating from IdealRatings. This customer-centric approach will be powered by the collective capabilities of the Giza Systems group including subsidiaries like VAS Integrated Solutions, ARIA Technologies, Jafeer, AvidBeam, LABS, GSD, GSEC, and Giza Systems Foundation, each playing a vital role in developing and deploying innovative and sustainable solutions. Giza Systems' established regional presence ensures rapid delivery and support of these solutions.