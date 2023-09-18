Dubai, United Arab Emirates: JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai and Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites are delighted to announce the appointment of Gerrit Gräf as the new Multi-Property General Manager effective September 2023. Gräf is an industry veteran, with a career spanning over two decades with Marriott, having held diverse roles across eight renowned brands in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and brings with him a wealth of experience overseeing 14 successful hotel openings throughout his career.

Gräf’s journey with Marriott began in 1996 as the Director of Food & Beverage at the Renaissance Cologne Hotel in Germany. His exceptional performance led him to the UAE in 2000, where he assumed the role of Director of F&B at JW Marriott Hotel, with his outstanding leadership resulting in a promotion as Director of Operations at the property within three years.

Building on his achievements throughout eight successful years in Dubai, Gräf embarked on a new challenge and relocated to Doha to assume the position of Hotel Manager at the Renaissance, Courtyard and Marriott Executive Apartments complex. In the same year, his exceptional capabilities earned him the position of Regional Director of Operations, overseeing South Asia, Malaysia, Australia, and the Maldives. In 2014, he spearheaded the opening of the Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit & Marriott Executive Apartments Sukhumvit Thonglor, as Multi-Property General Manager.

In 2015, Gräf returned to the Middle East as Hotel Manager for the opening of The Ritz-Carlton Jeddah, and within a year, he assumed the position of General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh. His exemplary leadership and extensive experience led to his appointment as Area Vice President for Marriott’s Premium Select Brands for the UAE in 2019. In this role, he successfully oversaw Marriott’s 32 Premium and Select Brands within the UAE.

Before his current appointment, Gräf held the prestigious position of Multi-Property General Manager at Le Royal Méridien Doha, Agora Doha - Autograph Collection Hotel, Qabila Westbay - Autograph Collection and Palais Vendôme Doha, A Luxury Collection Hotel during the Pre-Opening. Responsible for overseeing the development of several luxury properties, encompassing 889 rooms, suites, residences, and creative event locations, Gräf also supervised 12 lounges and award-winning restaurants. Notably, his remarkable contributions were recognized in March 2023 in Abu Dhabi where he received the Marriott EMEA 2022/2023 Leadership of Excellence Award.

"I am excited about my return to Dubai and honored to take on this role, continuing my journey with Marriott in such a dynamic region," expressed Gerrit Gräf. "I'm committed to not only maintaining but elevating the exceptional standards these iconic properties are known for and to lead the dedicated teams at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai and Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites to create extraordinary guest experiences."

Gräf’s visionary leadership and dedication to excellence, combined with his extensive expertise in managing luxury properties within the Marriott portfolio, will undoubtedly usher in a chapter of unparalleled hospitality, innovation, and exceptional guest experiences at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai and Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites.

For more information, please contact:

Nazlee Tayob

Director of PR & Marketing

Nazlee.tayob@marriott.com



About JW Marriott

With over 580 hotels and resorts in over 60 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels is evolving travel through every aspect of the guest's stay, helping to relax, clear minds, stimulate new ideas and anticipate travelers’ needs, leaving them inspired to reach their full potential. Boldly transforming itself for mobile and global travelers who blend work and play, Marriott leads the industry with innovations, including the Greatroom lobby and Mobile Guest Services that elevate style & design and technology.

To learn more, visit www.marriott-hotels.marriott.com. Stay connected to Marriott Hotels on Facebook, @marriott on Twitter and @marriotthotels on Instagram. Marriott Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,500 properties under 31 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.