Chief Education Officer role responsible for driving group’s Education Strategy

Follows recent appointment of Amanda Spielman as Chair of Academic Council

Dubai, UAE: GEMS Education has appointed leading educator Lisa Crausby OBE, as its new Group Chief Education Officer, responsible for overseeing the day-to-day running of all GEMS schools and delivering the group’s Education Strategy, ensuring schools continue to deliver a world-class educational experience for all students.

Crausby joins GEMS from Star Academies, one of the United Kingdom’s leading multi-academy trusts, where she served as Executive Director of Education. Her work at Star Academies earned her one of the country’s most important civil honours, Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for Services to Education, in 2023.

Commenting on her appointment, Crausby said: “Stepping into the role of Chief Education Officer at GEMS Education fills me with immense excitement and a profound sense of responsibility and purpose. Together, we will inspire a generation of learners, foster innovation, and create enriching educational experiences that empower every student to reach their fullest potential.”

Mr Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education and The Varkey Foundation, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Lisa Crausby to GEMS Education as our new Group Chief Education Officer. Her exceptional experience in driving education strategies for leading trusts in the UK makes her a highly valued addition to our Education team.

“Through her inspiring leadership and unparalleled expertise and vision, I have no doubt that GEMS schools will continue to set the benchmark for educational excellence, innovation and a forward-thinking approach to enhancing the experiences, opportunities, and academic outcomes for all our students.

“We are proud to welcome such a distinguished and decorated educationalist to GEMS, where our focus is on recruiting the very best talent and retaining them all the way to retirement after a successful, rewarding career with us.”

Before her tenure at Star Academies, Crausby served as Chief Education Officer at the Academy Transformation Trust, where she led the strategic and operational direction of academy improvement across multiple regions.

Crausby also brings valuable experience from her time as a Lead Inspector with Ofsted in the UK. Her work was critical in driving school improvements and ensuring that educational standards were met and exceeded.

Crausby’s addition to the GEMS leadership team follows the recent high-profile appointment of former Ofsted Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman as Chair of the GEMS group’s newly formed Academic Council.