NEW YORK --( BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- GasEntec, the global modular LNG technology and infrastructure platform, today announced the appointment of Manoj Narender Madnani as President.

Madnani will oversee global strategy, sovereign partnerships, and capital formation as GasEntec expands its technology-led LNG platform across high-growth markets in the Gulf, India, Southeast Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

GasEntec delivers modular LNG regasification and floating terminal solutions designed to accelerate deployment timelines and support energy security in markets requiring reliable, flexible baseload capacity. As digital infrastructure expands, industrial demand rises, and electrification accelerates, power systems globally are experiencing increasing structural pressure.

“Manoj brings deep experience across cross-border energy infrastructure, capital markets, and sovereign engagement,” said Chong-ho Kwak, Executive Chairman of GasEntec. “His leadership strengthens our ability to scale responsibly and positions GasEntec for long-term growth.”

Madnani has more than three decades of experience across the global energy value chain. Most recently, he served as Managing Director, International at MARA, where he supported energy and digital infrastructure initiatives across the Global South. He previously spent nearly a decade with Kulczyk Investments, leading cross-border energy and infrastructure transactions across Europe, Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

“Power availability is often described as the global constraint, but the deeper challenge is infrastructure,” said Madnani. “As digital infrastructure expands from data centres to hyperscale compute alongside industrial growth and rising living standards, demand for reliable energy is increasing everywhere. Around the globe nations are investing heavily in energy security while working to ensure energy poverty does not persist. Yet the real bottleneck increasingly lies in LNG infrastructure: regasification capacity, storage, shipping access, and diversified supply routes. When disruptions occur, that is when exposure becomes visible. GasEntec’s role is to deploy resilient infrastructure ahead of those moments.”

Founded in South Korea, GasEntec has delivered LNG infrastructure projects across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, serving sovereign, utility, and industrial clients.

About GasEntec

GasEntec is an energy technology platform delivering fast, modular LNG infrastructure essential to meet accelerating global demand for digital infrastructure, AI expansion, flexible baseload fuels, and sovereign energy security.

Its dual-engine model combines a technology business built on credentialed modular LNG intellectual property with a scalable asset platform that sells, leases, or charters integrated LNG solutions.

GasEntec’s modular floating and onshore LNG systems enable rapid, scalable deployment of downstream LNG infrastructure, providing clients with integrated solutions to distribute LNG to and within critical markets.

Founded in 2006 in South Korea, GasEntec has become a key provider of modular LNG infrastructure and equipment supporting global LNG logistics and regasification.

For more information, please visit www.gasentec.com.

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*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Steve Olson

Chief Marketing Officer

steveo@gasentec.com

Montieth & Company

gasentec@montiethco.com