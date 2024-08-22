UAE – Fuelre4m, a leader in advanced fuel reform technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Young as Global Sales and Channel Manager. With over 25 years of extensive experience in sales leadership, channel management, and business development, Tim will spearhead Fuelre4m’s efforts to address the growing supply demands across multiple high-impact sectors, including Shipping & Maritime, Big Power, Quarry & Mining, Ports & Docks, and Truck, Bus & Fleet.

Tim Young joins Fuelre4m with a distinguished career marked by a proven track record of driving substantial revenue growth and optimising sales processes across diverse industries. His previous roles at leading organisations have honed his expertise in forging and managing strategic partnerships within complex industrial, maritime, and energy sectors. Known for his ability to lead high-performance sales teams and develop innovative go-to-market strategies, Tim’s strategic insights will be instrumental in Fuelre4m’s ambitious plans to expand its international channel network and enhance operational efficiency.

At Fuelre4m, Tim will focus on scaling the company's presence by identifying new opportunities and strengthening its global network of Agents and Distributors. His role will be pivotal in streamlining internal sales processes, enhancing customer service, and supporting the company's growth in critical verticals. Tim’s hands-on leadership style and collaborative approach are set to foster a culture of innovation and excellence, aligning with Fuelre4m’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions in sustainable fuel technology.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim Young to the Fuelre4m team," said Rob Mortimer, Managing Director of Fuelre4m. "His extensive background and strategic vision make him an ideal fit for driving our international growth strategy and meeting the increasing demands across key verticals. Tim’s appointment underscores our dedication to expanding our global reach and delivering exceptional value to our customers."

Fuelre4m looks forward to the transformative impact Tim Young will bring to its sales and support teams as the company continues to lead the charge in sustainable fuel innovation.

On his appointment, Tim commented. “I am very excited to join Fuelre4m at such a pivotal moment for the company. I will leverage my extensive experience in multi-industry and cross-vertical strategies to continue the momentum of substantial growth and expand our international channels.I am also looking forward helping the company create the scalable structure it needs to support that growth”.

For more information about Fuelre4m and their dedication to sustainability, visit www.fuelre4m.com.

Key Benefits of Re4mx Technology Fuelre4m:

Increased Efficiency: Users can expect a remarkable 15% to 20% reduction in fuel consumption as Re4mx products increases the power released and the combustion efficiency of any liquid fossil fuel.

Cost Savings: With lower fuel consumption, companies can achieve substantial cost savings on their fuel expenses, potentially generating increased budgets for other sustainability initiatives.

Environmental Impact: A massive 40% to 80% reduction in NO, NO2, NOx, CO, SO, SO2, and particulates translates into a cleaner and healthier environment, aligning with global efforts to combat air pollution.

Fuelre4m is strategically positioned to serve industries that heavily rely on fossil fuels, including Ports, Maritime and Shipping, Power Generation, Rail, and Public Transport Mining & Quarries. The company understands the unique challenges faced by these sectors and offers a solution that not only meets their energy needs but also aligns with their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Fuelre4m invites businesses in Ports, Maritime and Shipping, Power Generation, Rail, and Public Transport to join the revolution toward cleaner and more efficient energy consumption. By adopting Fuelre4m’s technology, companies can demonstrate their commitment to combating climate change and showcase tangible results to their customers.

For more information: https://fuelre4m.com/

