Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Usman Javed as a Senior Director within the firm’s Strategic Communications segment. In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Javed will support the growth of the firm’s capabilities in the Middle East, providing strategic and policy advisory services, with a particular emphasis on the financial services and energy sectors.

Mr. Javed, who is based in Riyadh, brings a decade of experience as a British diplomat and economist to FTI Consulting. He has established strong relationships with key institutions and influential entities within the Kingdom. Mr. Javed previously served as First Secretary and Head of Economic Diplomacy at the British Embassy in Riyadh, where he led policy, trade and investment initiatives between the UK and Saudi Arabia. Whilst at the British Embassy, he also spearheaded the UK’s support of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 agenda to deliver economic diversification, launching various initiatives across priority sectors including clean energy, financial services, technology and critical minerals.

“Usman’s appointment is one of several recent investments that demonstrate FTI Consulting’s commitment to its business in the Kingdom,” said Oliver Williams, Head of FTI Consulting’s Strategic Communications segment in the Middle East.

“As Vision 2030 enters its next phase, we’re committed to enhancing our presence here to help our clients implement its delivery. Usman brings a deep understanding of that agenda, as well as extensive relationships across government and industry. He is a key hire for us and we are delighted to welcome him to the firm.”

The appointment of Mr. Javed underscores FTI Consulting’s continued commitment to strengthen its presence across the Gulf Cooperation Council, following the launch of its operations in Riyadh in 2022. The firm’s Middle East team supports clients in addressing an array of business-critical issues that contribute to the development of the region’s capital markets and business landscape. FTI Consulting has advised on several landmark IPOs, including Modern Mills’ record-breaking listing on the main market of the Saudi exchange.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Javed said, “I am delighted to join FTI Consulting at a pivotal moment as it expands its presence in Saudi Arabia – undoubtedly one of the most transformative markets in the world. With the firm’s global platform, the opportunity to partner across different business segments, and its clear commitment to investing in the Kingdom, we are uniquely positioned to support our clients through the exciting developments under Vision 2030.”

