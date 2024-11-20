Appointment reinforces FP7McCann’s commitment to driving client success through operational excellence & business growth.

Dubai: Recognized for her outstanding contributions to agency growth and creativity, Sana Omran has been promoted to Head of Business Leadership at FP7McCann Dubai. With over 11 years of experience in marketing and communications, Sana has consistently delivered remarkable results, playing a pivotal role in shaping the agency’s success.

Sana has led a portfolio of global and regional brands, including McDonald’s UAE, Arla Foods, IFFCO Brands, Seara, and the Mastercard x McDonald’s partnership, showcasing her ability to drive both client satisfaction and business growth. Her leadership has also been instrumental in securing some of the agency’s most notable new business wins, with an impressive 65% conversion rate.

She has spearheaded some of FP7McCann’s most celebrated creative campaigns, earning recognition at both regional and international award shows. Highlights include the award-winning Selfless Shelves for Puck and After Dinner, Dinner for McDonald’s.

In her new role, Sana will lead the business leadership department within the Dubai office, overseeing the account management function at both team and operational levels. She will be responsible for inspiring and guiding her team to deliver excellence in client management and day-to-day operations.

Additionally, she will drive growth for the Dubai office with a strong emphasis on client-centricity, strengthening leadership in client management, and streamlining day-to-day operations to ensure the seamless delivery of exceptional work. By further enhancing the quality of our offerings, she aims to deliver greater value, agility, and results that align with clients' goals and aspirations.

Sana has been an integral part of FP7McCann’s journey since 2013, rejoining the agency in 2019, inspired by its collaborative culture and strong vision. Her promotion reflects FP7McCann’s dedication to nurturing talent from within and empowering leaders who exemplify its core values.

Tarek Ali Ahmad - Managing Director of FP7McCann, Dubai says: “Sana’s dedication and expertise have been instrumental in building stronger client relationships and delivering outstanding results across key campaigns. Her ability to understand client needs, coupled with her commitment to excellence & business growth, has consistently contributed to the agency's success. Her journey reflects the kind of environment we strive to build, one that inspires people to grow with us.”

Sana Omran - Head of Business Leadership, FP7McCann, Dubai added: “FP7McCann has been an integral part of my professional journey, and it's an honour to take on this role. My goal is to empower the team to consistently drive growth, deliver strategic value, and maintain a relentless commitment to excellence. Together, we will continue strengthening our client partnerships, building new ones, and setting benchmarks for impact in everything we do."

ABOUT FP7/McCann

Established in Beirut in 1968, FP7McCann is a full-service creative agency, with connected marketing solutions across advertising, digital, social and production. As one of the largest regional networks, FP7McCann has 14 offices across 14 countries. The agency network has been consistently recognised for its standout creativity, effectiveness, and culture; recent highlights include being the no. 1 most awarded agency in MENAT at Cannes Lions 2023, no. 1 MENAT agency at NY Festivals and the Webby Awards 2023, Agency of the Year at the MENA Effie Awards for eight consecutive years, and receiving the prestigious Great Place To Work accolade in 2023.

FP7McCann is part of McCann Worldgroup, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2023. FP7McCann is also a flagship agency of the MCN (Middle East Communications Network) group.