Dubai, Riyadh, London: Formula E today announces that Jamie Reigle will step down as Chief Executive Officer.

Over the last four years, Reigle has led Formula E in partnership with Founder and Chairman, Alejandro Agag, and will now move to an advisory role for the remainder of the season to ensure a seamless leadership transition.

Appointed in 2019, Reigle navigated the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship through the pandemic, built a multi-disciplined executive team and introduced a series of initiatives that underpin Formula E’s strategic position and ongoing development.

During his tenure, Reigle oversaw the introduction of a new sporting format that has been met with the universal enthusiasm of fans, teams and partners, the launch of the GEN3 car and the implementation of technical, commercial and financial regulations that reinforce the business model of Formula E’s teams and manufacturers.

The Board of Formula E is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Dodds as CEO, starting 5 June. Dodds joins from Virgin Media O2 and will lead the next phase of Formula E's growth as the first electric motorsport world championship and driving force behind sustainability in elite sport.

Dodds has a proven track record in building dynamic media businesses. He served as Chief Operating Officer at Virgin Media O2 for the past two years and prior to that he held leadership positions at Virgin Media as COO, Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer. He also spent two years living and working in the Netherlands as CEO of telecoms business Tele2.

Dodds has held executive roles at Callaway Golf and Honda, while today he sits on the board of the disability equality organisation, The Valuable 500, and is a Non-Executive Director of the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Alejandro Agag, Founder and Chairman, Formula E, said: “I am pleased to welcome Jeff Dodds as Chief Executive Officer ahead of an exciting phase for Formula E as we build upon the success of Season 9. Jeff brings a proven track record of dynamic leadership and impressive execution to Formula E, and the Board looks forward to him unlocking the full potential of Formula E, for the benefit of our fans, teams, manufacturers, partners and stakeholders.

“I would like to thank Jamie for his leadership over the last four years and welcome his support over the remainder of the season. I enjoyed partnering with Jamie to build upon my founding vision while reimagining the definition of success for Formula E. It has been a pleasure working with him and I look forward to welcoming him back at Formula E races in the future.”

Jeff Dodds, Chief Executive Officer, Formula E, said: “I am thrilled to take on the role of CEO at Formula E. My passion for automotive, sport and entertainment means I am incredibly excited about this opportunity. Formula E is a unique platform that blends cutting-edge technology with the world’s most sustainable sport, providing endless potential for innovation and positive change. There is a world-class team at Formula E and I am excited to lead them into the next chapter, shaping the future of motorsport and redefining what is possible.”

Jamie Reigle said: “It has been an honour leading Formula E for the last four years. I was initially attracted to Formula E’s unique position as a sport at the intersection of innovation, sustainability and electric mobility. What I found was far more ambitious and humbling; a passionate group of people committed to building a global sport while changing the world. This mission continues under new leadership and as someone who benefitted from a partnership with Alejandro I’m happy to support Jeff before reverting to life as a passionate Formula E fan.”