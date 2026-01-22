Riyadh, Saudi Arabia / New York City — Argentum AI, a global leader in compute and cloud technology with hundreds of thousands of GPUs, today announces the appointment of Majed Al Sorour, CEO of Golf Saudi, former CEO of LIV Golf and the President of the Saudi Arabian Golf Federation, to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Al Sorour brings deep executive leadership experience across sports, government engagement, global partnerships, and large-scale transformation initiatives aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. His appointment further underscores Argentum AI’s commitment to global growth, strategic governance, and the responsible deployment of artificial intelligence across emerging and established markets in 2026 and beyond.

Formerly the Chief Executive of LIV Golf, and today serving as CEO of Golf Saudi, Mr. Al Sorour has been instrumental in positioning the Kingdom as a rising force in international sport, overseeing landmark initiatives that integrate innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration. In his role as President of the Saudi Arabian Golf Federation, he has helped modernize the sport’s infrastructure while expanding access and participation at both elite and grassroots levels.

Andrew Sobko, Founder of Argentum AI, said the appointment reflects the company’s next phase of international expansion.

“Majed Al Sorour, a global statesman and American citizen and business iconoclast, brings a rare combination of global vision, operational leadership, and a deep understanding of how modern technology, culture, and institutions intersect,” said Sobko. “His experience leading transformational initiatives at the national and international level will be invaluable as Argentum AI scales its platforms and partnerships across the Middle East and beyond.”

“Through the expertise of our U.S. and indeed global boardmembers, Argentum AI is rapidly becoming a leading global compute cloud technology enterprise, with over 160k GPUs available in 2026, and scaling to 1 Million by mid 2027”.

The Middle East is rapidly emerging as a center for artificial intelligence adoption and innovation: a recent PwC survey found that 75% of employees in the Middle East have used AI tools at work in the past year — above the global average — with 32% using generative AI daily.

The Middle East AI market, valued at approximately USD 4.6 billion in 2025, is forecast to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2033, driven by novel smart city initiatives and digital transformation.

National strategies in Saudi Arabia and the UAE project AI to contribute significantly to economic growth — for example, Saudi Arabia’s AI sector is expected to account for more than 12% of GDP by 2030.

Mr. Sorour is indeed an outspoken voice and advocate for the Middle East’s proactive push to harness AI across public and private sectors, supported by sovereign initiatives, digital infrastructure investments, and increasing enterprise demand, and will continue to do so as a driving force behind the Argentum international Team.

“Artificial intelligence is no longer a supporting tool — it is becoming foundational to how organizations govern, compete, and innovate,” said Al Sorour. “Argentum AI stands at the intersection of advanced technology and real-world application, and I am honored to join the Board at a time when thoughtful leadership and responsible AI deployment matter more than ever.”

In his role on the Board, Mr. Al Sorour will advise Argentum AI on international strategy, cross-sector partnerships, and long-term governance as the company continues to expand its AI-driven solutions across finance, sport and entertainment, logistics, infrastructure, and enterprise decision-making.

The appointment reflects Argentum AI’s broader strategy to strengthen its board with global leaders who bring regional insight, institutional credibility, and a forward-looking approach to innovation.

About Argentum AI

Argentum AI - is an enterprise grade compute marketplace designed to connect organizations that need GPU capacity with global suppliers across data centers and neo-cloud providers. The platform focuses on delivering hyperscaler-grade availability with greater flexibility, allowing customers to source compute across regions while maintaining security, reliability, and compliance controls. Argentum’s model is also built to unlock underutilized and second-life GPU capacity, helping expand overall supply at a time when demand for AI workloads continues to surge.