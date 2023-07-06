With 11 entries, the U.A.E. is home to 55% of the tech brands on the list.

Jordanian founders are the most represented, with four entries.

Kuwait: As MENA continues to evolve as a hub for visionary female founders igniting a technological revolution, Forbes Middle East has released its annual ranking of the most successful 20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands for 2023. These remarkable entrepreneurs have not only established robust tech-enabled platforms but are also pushing the boundaries of creativity, innovation, and impact in their respective industries.

Selected from a vast pool of talent, the top 20 entries have astounded investors and consumers with their exceptional achievements, securing external funding and generating impressive revenues. Forbes Middle East's evaluation encompassed a comprehensive assessment of their entrepreneurial prowess, weighing their ability to create waves in diverse sectors such as Fintech, e-commerce, logistics, agri-tech, healthtech, and proptech, among others. The 20 entries were evaluated based on the amount of external funding they have raised, as well as their creativity, innovation, impact, and revenues.

The U.A.E. reigns as the preferred home for these companies with 11 entries, followed by Egypt and Saudi Arabia with three and two, respectively. Jordanians dominate the list with four founders, followed by Egyptians, British, and Turkish, each with two founders. Among the 20, 15 listees have more than one founding member.

Four of the top five women behind tech brands operate in the U.A.E. For the second consecutive year, iMile’s Founder & CEO Rita Huang Zhen tops the ranking. Between 2018 and 2023, the logistics player expanded its presence to 14 countries, with the most recent expansion being into Poland and Australia in 2023. Mumzworld’s Mona Ataya and Leena Khalil and agri-tech RedSea’s Derya Baran round up the top three. Proptech Rent Now Pay Later platform PRYPCO, established by Amira Sajwani, is the youngest tech company to feature on the list.

Top 5 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023

1 | Rita Huang Zhen

Brand: iMile

iMile Category: Logistics

Logistics Established: 2017

2017 Nationality: Chinese

Chinese HQ: U.A.E.

2 | Mona Ataya & Leena Khalil

Brand: Mumzworld

Mumzworld Category: E-commerce

E-commerce Established: 2011

2011 Nationality: Palestinian; British

Palestinian; British HQ: U.A.E.

3 | Derya Baran

Brand: RedSea

RedSea Category: Agri-tech

Agri-tech Established: 2018

2018 Nationality: Turkish

Turkish HQ: Saudi Arabia

4 | Nour Sleiman

Brand: Cartlow

Cartlow Category: E-commerce

E-commerce Established: 2019

2019 Nationality: Spanish

Spanish HQ: U.A.E.

5 | Ioanna Angelidaki

Brand: InstaShop

InstaShop Category: E-commerce

E-commerce Established: 2015

2015 Nationality: Greek

Greek HQ: U.A.E.

