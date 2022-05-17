FinaMaze has adopted a long-term plan for growth and sustainability, and such key appointments will make them attainable.

Abu Dhabi – UAE: ADGM-based innovative asset management firm FinaMaze has announced the appointment of Harriet Yorston as its Senior Business Development Manager. Her appointment comes into effect from May 16th 2022.

Harriet has been working in business development for startups and SMEs across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Australia; accelerating businesses into the next stage of their growth and expanding into new markets. With a focus on fintech and the next generation of investment, Harriet joins the team to continue to build the FinaMaze journey by increasing the commercial footprint and establishing strategic partnerships.

FinaMaze has over the past six months launched a number of products which have disrupted the UAE market and GCC region as a whole, and as it continues to expand, the department of business development remain key in achieving its vision - along with an existing strong code of ethics, transparency, and commitment to realistic investment scenarios and outcomes.

Speaking about her new role, Harriet said with excitement: “I am incredibly privileged to join FinaMaze. The opportunity to work with such an experienced team, working with technology that is set to empower investors through the impact of AI, I cannot wait to see what we can achieve together".

FinaMaze is a Category 3 Asset Management firm regulated by ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA). Teaming powerful AI with Data Scientists, Quantitative Finance and Software Engineers, FinaMaze connects machine learning with human behavioral science to provide personalized investment solutions.

To know more about how the team at FinaMaze use revolutionary technology to create innovative investment products for their clients, kindly contact +971 58 538 8757 or email support@finamaze.com.

-Ends-

About FinaMaze Group

Regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority in the ADGM, inspired by Nobel Prize-winning academics, FinaMaze is the MENA’s Hybrid human/ robo digital wealth manager. FinaMaze is committed to solving long-standing challenges of the investment industry in the region and beyond.

Teaming powerful AI with Data Scientists, Quantitative Finance and Software Engineers, FinaMaze connects machine learning with human behavioral science to provide personalized investment solutions.

Visit FinaMaze’s website for more information.

Media Contact:

Loredana Matei

Jensen Matthews PR

loredana.matei@finamaze.com

media@finamaze.com