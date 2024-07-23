Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Federal Express Corporation, the world's largest express transportation company, has appointed Abdulrahman Al-Mubarak as its new Managing Director Operations of Saudi Arabia. Based in Riyadh, Abdulrahman holds a regional role in the Middle East and is responsible for the company’s strategic direction and operations for Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan.

Abdulrahman joins FedEx with over 15 years of experience in regulatory compliance, business development, strategic planning, and operational excellence across the Kingdom’s aviation and logistics industry, in both the private and public sectors. He has previously played a vital role in establishing cargo villages across Saudi airports, attracting large-scale inward investments, and founding one of Saudi’s logistics and supply chain companies.

“The Middle East’s growing prominence as a global logistics hub indicates the presence of significant trade and expansion opportunities for businesses to capitalize on. With his extensive experience in the logistics industry, Abdulrahman will play an integral role in unlocking these opportunities for our customers,” said Taarek Hinedi, vice president of FedEx Middle East and Africa Operations. “As Managing Director, Abdulrahman will lead strategy and planning for our constantly evolving operations in key markets and help customers accelerate their growth through enhanced access to global markets.”

“It is an honor to be part of the FedEx family and to work with such an incredible team. As we look to the future, I am focused on fostering stronger collaborations with authorities, enhancing our services and connectivity, and enabling local businesses to harness the full potential of global trade,” said Abdulrahman Al-Mubarak, managing director of FedEx Operations.

The Middle East will contribute significantly to the growth of global trade from US$21 trillion in 2023 to over US$32 trillion by 2030, according to Standard Chartered’s Future of Trade report[1]. FedEx has been facilitating trade in Saudi Arabia since 1994 by providing its international solutions through local service providers. In 2021, FedEx announced its transition to a direct presence in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing the company’s commitment to meet the country’s growing international shipping demands, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to diversify its economy.

-Ends-

About Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation is the world's largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. Federal Express Corporation uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

FedEx press releases are available here.

[1] https://av.sc.com/corp-en/nr/content/docs/SC_Future-of-trade_2023.pdf

Contact: Natali Fahmi

FedEx Middle East and North Africa

natali.fahmi@fedex.com