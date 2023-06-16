Fakeeh University Hospital, an academic-focused smart healthcare facility in Dubai Silicon Oasis, announces the transition of Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul as Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul will now preside as Chief Executive Officer of Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital, Jeddah, the group's flagship hospital renowned for its groundbreaking medical services & academic excellence and has been listed as the best private hospital in Saudi Arabia in 2022 and 2023.

This transition aligns with Fakeeh Care’s growth and expansion strategies, as the organization remains committed to raising the bar in healthcare across KSA, UAE, and beyond.

Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul took over the role of CEO, years before the vision of Fakeeh University Hospital (FUH) was set in motion. During his tenure, Dr. Gul cultivated a spirit that shaped FUH into a beacon of hope and healing, witnessing life-changing stories, miracles of birth, and more, driven by an unwavering commitment to patient-centric quality care. FUH has created the pillars as academic care, care based on technology and healing environment with his vision and dynamic leadership.

Despite operational challenges faced during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr. Gul’s leadership guided FUH to elevated levels of growth and success.

He imbibed a sense of togetherness in the organization enabling, FUH’s exponential growth within a span of 2 years.

An incredible asset to FUH and Fakeeh Care group, Dr. Gul’s commitment to fostering innovation, digital transformation, community engagement, and delivery of unparalleled patient care strengthened FUH’s positioning as a healthcare leader.

“Embarking on this new professional journey, I would like to express my profound appreciation to our patients, partners, stakeholders and FUH family for their unwavering commitment to excellence. As I gradually transition into this new role, I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity bestowed upon me by the Fakeeh Care group. I extend my gratitude to the FUH family and all our partners, for it has been an honor to serve as the CEO of FUH,” -- Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul.

Dr. Gul is succeeded by Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany as the new Vice President – Fakeeh Care UAE and CEO, Fakeeh University Hospital.

A dynamic leader, Dr. Mohaymen brings with him a diverse background of experience, strategic capabilities, proven operational efficiencies, and a passion for delivering quality healthcare services. Under his capable leadership, Fakeeh University Hospital will further steer towards greater heights whilst driving meaningful change for the community. Know more about Dr. Mohaymen here.

