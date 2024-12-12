Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, secured a total of six awards at The Telecom Review Excellence Awards, where winners are selected based on industry-peer reviews and in-depth sector analysis. du's leadership and innovation was recognised across multiple categories. du CEO, Fahad Al Hassawi was named the CEO of the Year for Operators in the Middle East, acknowledging his exceptional leadership and strategic vision.

The Leadership Appreciation Award was awarded to Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, and the company was also honoured with the Most Innovative Product/Service Award for "Enterprise Plus", an end-to-end solution is engineered to empower businesses by streamlining operations, enhancing efficiency, and enabling scalability.

du was recognised as the Best Operator in 5G Advanced Leading Network in the Middle East, highlighting its commitment to enhancing and elevating its network infrastructure. Saleem Al Blooshi, Chief Technology Officer, accepted the award on behalf of du. Furthermore, du was honoured with the award for Best Cloud Provider (Operator) in Asia, acknowledging its innovative cloud solutions and services that drive digital transformation. Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT and Cloud Technology Officer, received the award. In addition, the Best CSR Initiative in the Middle East award was presented to du with Adel Al Raees, Head of Corporate Communications and Protocol, accepting the award on the company's behalf.

Commenting on the occasion, Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du, said: "Being recognised at the Telecom Review Excellence Awards highlights our commitment to excellence and innovation. I am deeply honoured to receive the CEO of the Year award, which I dedicate to our hardworking team across the organization. These awards reflect our commitment to not only driving technological advancement but also to contributing positively to our communities and the environment.”

du's recognition at the Telecom Review Excellence Awards highlights its leadership position in the telecom industry through bespoke services for enterprise clients, deployment of 5G technology and leading-edge cloud solutions whilst accenting its role as an innovator and thought leader in the digital transformation of the UAE.

