Abu Dhabi, UAE – Dr. Ebtesam Almazrouei, the recently appointed Chairperson of the UN's AI for Good Impact Initiative, has been recognised in H2O.ai's inaugural AI 100 list. The Emirati AI expert was among the 100 global leaders in artificial intelligence, driving real-world impact by implementing and scaling AI solutions across industries.

Featured among the AI For Good/Research Scientist winners, Dr. Almazrouei was selected for her exceptional contributions to AI innovation, development, and ethical implementation. Other notable winners included Dr. Yann LeCun, VP, Chief AI Scientist of Meta; Dr. Fei-Fei Li, Professor of Computer Science of Stanford University and Co-Founder of AI4ALL; and Jamie Dimon, Chairman of the Board, CEO and President of JPMorgan Chase. The full H2O AI 100 List is available at www.h2o.ai/ai-100/winners

Appointed during the 2024 AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland, she is the Chairperson of the UN's AI for Good Impact Initiative.

Under Dr. Almazrouei's leadership, the AI for Good Impact Initiative will focus on building global AI ecosystems by fostering strategic partnerships and collaborations with governments, NGOs, and private sector organisations to establish inclusive, repeatable, and scalable AI solutions, promote ethical AI and build responsible use of AI for Good.

The AI 100 list represents a diverse group of leaders from multinational corporations, government agencies, non-profit organizations, and research institutions. Developed by H2O.ai, the open-source leader in Generative AI and machine learning with more than two millions data scientists, the AI 100 list profiles visionaries who are driving innovation across the world.

The selection process of the inaugural list combined public nominations, cutting-edge LLM-powered analysis, and expert evaluation. H2O.ai's VP of Data Science, Olivier Grellier, research firm Evident AI, and advanced LLMs all played a role in identifying these exceptional leaders.

About Dr. Ebtesam Almazrouei

Dr. Ebtesam Almazrouei is a skilled professional in artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technology renowned for her leadership in AI development and advanced tech soultions. She is actively involved in promoting sustainability and AI for Good initiatives. She is a Senior AI Consultant for the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations specialised agency for digital technology. Her work has gained her international recognition, including being listed among the Leading AI Women in the World and receiving the Global Leadership Women in Tech® MENA Award in 2023.

Dr. Almazrouei has also held prominent roles at the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) in Abu Dhabi, including Executive Director, Acting Chief AI Researcher, and Co-Founder of the Al-Cross Center Unit (AICCU). She established and led the AI Cross center at TII, driving strategic AI planning and development. She also spearheaded the development of Falcon AI generative models, which include the Middle East's first open-source LLM, Falcon 40B, and the world's most powerful open AI model, Falcon 180B, launched in 2023. Additionally, she developed NOOR, the largest Arabic LLM, in 2022.

Prior to that, she delivered advanced tech solutions in the smart city and digital telecom industries for companies like BT, Etisalat, and Khalifa University. Dr. Almazrouei also contributes to national and international AI initiatives and projects through various advisory and leadership roles.

She holds a Ph.D. in Artificial Intelligence for Wireless Communication Engineering and Computer Science, an MSc in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Khalifa University of Science and Technology, and a BSc in Communication and Electrical Engineering from the United Arab Emirates University. Dr. Almazrouei continues to push the boundaries of AI and advanced technology. She recently founded AIE3, a cutting-edge company that delivers AI solutions for diverse business and consumer needs.

About AI for Good

AI for Good is the leading action-oriented, global & inclusive United Nations platform on AI organised by ITU, in partnership with 40 UN sister agencies and co-convened by Switzerland.

AI for Good was built on the premise that the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are to be met by 2030 and that AI holds great promise. The goal of AI for Good is to identify practical applications of AI to advance the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and scale solutions for global impact. More information here.

About H2O.ai

Founded in 2012, H2O.ai is at the forefront of the AI movement to democratize Generative AI. H2O.ai’s open-source Generative AI and Enterprise h2oGPT, combined with Document AI and the award-winning autoML Driverless AI, have transformed more than 20,000 global organizations and over half of the Fortune 500 and household brands, including AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Chipotle, ADP, Workday, Progressive Insurance, and AES. H2O.ai’s AI for Good program supports nonprofit groups, foundations, and communities in their efforts to advance education, healthcare, and environmental conservation, including identifying areas vulnerable to natural disasters and protecting endangered species.

H2O.ai has a vibrant community of 2 million data scientists worldwide and aims to bring together the world’s top data scientists with customers to co-create GenAI applications that are usable and valuable by everyone. Business users can now leverage the power of LLMs to enhance productivity with enterprise applications.