Nazzal led the establishment of Royal Development Holding, building on a proven development legacy to create a UAE-based company with international operations.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Royal Development Holding, a premier UAE-based real estate development firm and a subsidiary of Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG), announced that Emirates Stallions Group has confirmed the appointment of Tariq Nazzal as Chief Executive Officer, following his tenure as General Manager of the Holding and its core subsidiaries.

The appointment formalizes a leadership trajectory that has overseen the delivery and management of more than 60 projects across multiple real estate verticals and 15 markets, positioning Royal Development Holding as a diversified real estate platform with international exposure.

Under Nazzal’s leadership, the Holding progressed from a development management–led model to operating as a full-scope real estate developer, assuming direct responsibility across development, delivery, and strategic partnerships. During this period, it entered into strategic agreements with globally recognized hospitality brands to launch landmark developments, including Mallside Residence, Curio Collection by Hilton; Seamont Autograph Collection Residences; and Radisson Residences Al Reem Island.

Internationally, the Holding marked major milestones with the handover of Albizya Bay, a resort-style residential community on Mahé Island, Seychelles, alongside other local and international projects.

Commenting on the appointment, Kayed Ali Khorma, CEO of Emirates Stallions Group, said:

“Since leading the transition into Royal Development Holding, Tariq has demonstrated an exceptional ability to translate vision into execution. He has played a central role in shaping the Holding’s evolution, strengthening its operating model, and expanding its development platform across local and international markets.

His appointment as Chief Executive Officer reflects not only the scale of what has already been achieved, but also our confidence in his ability to lead the organization through its next phase of growth. As the Holding continues to expand its portfolio and partnerships, we believe this leadership continuity will be critical in maintaining discipline, accountability, and long-term value creation across the business.”

From his end, Tariq Nazzal, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Development Holding, said: “Royal Development Holding is guided by a clear purpose: to evolve spaces in ways that elevate lives and create lasting value. Building on the foundation of Royal Development Company, we have progressed toward a more integrated development model. My focus moving forward is on disciplined growth, selective collaborations, and developments anchored in real demand, with an emphasis on design quality and long-term impact.”

As Chief Executive Officer, Nazzal will oversee the Holding’s strategic growth and expanding portfolio, with a focus on branded residences and hospitality platforms, global partnerships, and developments that integrate design excellence and operational rigor.

For Royal Development Holding, the appointment signals continuity, reinforcing a leadership philosophy centered on credibility, precision, and sustained impact.

About Royal Development Holding

Royal Development Holding is a forward-looking real estate holding company headquartered in the UAE. As part of Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG) under the International Holding Company (IHC), Royal Development Holding builds upon the robust heritage, proven expertise, and global footprint of its subsidiary, Royal Development Company.

Through this solid foundation, Royal Development Holding integrates Royal Development Company’s legacy of managing more than 60 transformative projects across 15+ countries and AED 10.2 billion in sales into its own mandate to shape the future of real estate. Boasting a team of over 100 professionals from diverse international backgrounds, Royal Development Company provides end-to-end solutions covering Development Management; Hospitality Development & Strategy; Investment Property & Finance Management; and Sales, Marketing and CRM.

In addition to Royal Development Company, Royal Development Holding brings under its umbrella several other companies that expand its offering in the real estate industry, including: Royal Architects Project Management (RAPM), Abu Dhabi Land, ESG Hospitality, Royal Dunes Real Estate Development, Royal Harbor and Royal Luxury Hotel Management.

With innovation, adaptability, and design excellence at its core, Royal Development Holding curates lifestyle-centric communities that go beyond construction to deliver value, well-being, and long-term impact, with a promise to evolve spaces and elevate lives. It redefines urban living across local and international markets, positioning itself as a trusted force in sustainable development and visionary growth.

For more information about Royal Development Holding, please visit www.rdhuae.com

About Emirates Stallions Group (ESG)

Emirates Stallions Group, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), is a leading provider of Manpower Supply, Workers & Staff Accommodation solutions, as well as Landscaping & Agriculture, Real Estate Development, Engineering Project Management and associated services to Construction, Development & Hospitality. With this holistic approach, ESG provides public and private entities as well as investors with comprehensive solutions at every phase of the project. Since it was established in 2008, the Abu Dhabi-based ESG has witnessed remarkable growth and expanded its activities to global markets across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. True to its vision to “Be a leading force in building a resilient future,” ESG has placed itself at the center of the UAE’s economic boom, stressing its core values of “integrating for impact, creativity, adaptability, and driving client success.” With total assets of AED 3.93 billion as of 30 September 2025, the Group is set for phenomenal growth both inside the UAE and abroad.

www.esguae.com