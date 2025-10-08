Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Arabian Ethicals, a Ghobash Group enterprise with a 48-year legacy of advancing the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem, has appointed Ebru Yavuz as General Manager, effective April 2025.

With nearly three decades of leadership spanning regulatory affairs, market access, commercial operations, and general management, Ebru has consistently demonstrated the ability to drive growth, enhance operational efficiency, and build trusted partnerships across diverse regional markets.

Yavuz joins the company with extensive leadership experience across regional markets, having worked closely with partners to enhance delivery and performance across key brands in the UAE and Gulf region. Her international career includes leadership roles as Cluster General Manager in Ukraine and CIS, alongside senior positions overseeing market access and public affairs, where she built strong foundations in compliance, and stakeholder engagement.

In her new role, Yavuz will focus on expanding access to essential medicines and strengthening supply chain efficiency in collaboration with key manufacturing partners. Her leadership is closely aligned with Arabian Ethicals’ growth strategy of widening access, improving service standards, and reinforcing the company’s position as a trusted healthcare partner in UAE.

Reflecting on her appointment, Ebru Yavuz stated: “I’m honored to join Arabian Ethicals at such an important moment in its journey. My focus is on making essential medicines more accessible, ensuring timely and reliable delivery, and maintaining the highest standards of service and compliance for the benefit of patients and partners across the UAE.”

Building on its long-standing role in the UAE healthcare supply chain, Arabian Ethicals continues to support hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies with reliable access to trusted pharmaceutical and wellness brands through close partnerships with leading manufacturers. Yavuz’s appointment marks a significant step in Arabian Ethicals’ strategic direction, underscoring its commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth in the UAE healthcare sector.

About Arabian Ethicals

Established in 1977, Arabian Ethicals – a Ghobash Group Enterprise – is a leading UAE-based healthcare distributor with a strong focus on pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and animal care. The company enables global partners to navigate the UAE market through regulatory expertise, strong public-private relationships, and deep regional insight. With a portfolio spanning high-impact therapeutic areas such as oncology and diabetes, Arabian Ethicals is committed to improving patient access and advancing healthcare outcomes across the region.

For more information, visit arabianethicals.ae or write to info@arabianethicals.ae. You can also follow Arabian Ethicals on LinkedIn.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Tony Hamad

Group Marketing Director

+971 4 5961800