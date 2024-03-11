Dubai’s homegrown hospitality group, EATX welcomes, Michael Towns as Operations Director. Michael, now boasting a reputable background in hospitality, started his career in numerous front of house positions at one of the world’s most revered hotels; the multi-award winning Gleneagles in Perthshire, Scotland. Michael has now gained a wealth of international hospitality experience within Dubai having launched The Arts Club and as GM overseeing Carna at the game-changing SLS Hotel. Michael was then promoted to a group role within Ennismore’s F&B division; to drive F&B strategy.

Now levelling up as Operations Director to a number of recognised EATX brands including the Byron Bathers Club on Palm Jumeriah, Hawkerboi and Franky’s Pizzeria at The Park JLT, alongside a direct focus on The Guild in DIFC – Michael’s presence on the team is of high anticipation as the DIFC hotspot cements it’s place as one of the most popular restaurants in the city.

Well regarded for his team building skills and dynamics, alongside his creative mindset and problem solving capabilities, Michael is set to drive the operational standards to new heights. Tom Arnel, founder and MD of EATX comments, ‘We are over the moon to welcome Michael to the team. His knowledge, attitude and service skills are exactly what we need to accompany the fast-paced growth of the company, and more specifically in the development of our latest and our most exciting launch, The Guild.’

