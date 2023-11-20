Dubai:– Dusit Thani Dubai proudly announces the appointment of Ms. Esther Openio as the hotel's new Human Resources Manager. With a distinguished career and proven expertise in human resources, Ms. Openio brings a wealth of experience to the team, positioning her as a pivotal asset in steering the hotel's HR strategies towards success.

Ms. Openio’s professional journey boasts notable achievements in fostering positive company culture and spearheading talent acquisition and development initiatives. Her proficiency spans various HR domains, including talent acquisition, performance management, and employee engagement, aligning seamlessly with Dusit Thani Dubai's commitment to cultivating a positive work environment.

With a career spanning renowned hospitality chains including Marriott, Millennium, Accor, and Rotana Hotels, Ms. Openio brings a wealth of experience to the field of Hospitality. Her adept skills have consistently manifested in the creation of environments that harmonize HR strategies with overarching business objectives.

In alignment with Dusit Thani Dubai's commitment to sustainability and employee well-being, Ms. Openio's appointment is part of the hotel's ongoing efforts supported by Dusit International's Tree of Life Program. This program reflects the hotel's dedication to fostering a nurturing and sustainable work environment.

Expressing enthusiasm about Openio’s appointment, Mr. Kishore Sathar, Director of Operations at Dusit Thani Dubai, remarked, "We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Esther Openio as our new Human Resources Manager. Her wealth of experience and impressive track record make her the ideal candidate to lead our HR initiatives and contribute to the overall success of Dusit Thani Dubai." Ms. Openio's arrival signifies a strategic move for the hotel, emphasizing its ongoing commitment to prioritize the development and well-being of its diverse workforce.

