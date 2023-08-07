DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — UAE-based Dulsco Group, a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions and Energy Recruitment Solutions, has appointed Martin Brogan as Director of Health, Safety and Environment as the company calls for unified, nationwide standard to improve HSE practices and culture.

Martin brings more than 20 years’ expertise to the company, with extensive HSE experience in the UK and UAE in the oil and gas, aviation, food manufacturing and FMCG sectors. He has a degree in Health and Safety, is a certified ISO 45001 Lead Auditor and a graduate of the UK’s National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health (NEBOSH).

At Dulsco, Martin is responsible for all HSE operations at a corporate and client level. Internally, he is working closely with all departments within the four portfolios to further enhance Dulsco’s already robust HSE policies and procedures. Martin also acts as the lead HSE advisor to Dulsco’s customers, many of whom want on-the-ground HSE support from the Dulsco team in their day-to-day operations.

Martin’s appointment comes as Dulsco calls for unified HSE standards across all seven emirates.

David Stockton, Chief Executive Officer, Dulsco Group, said: “Health and safety is the most important division of any business, and Dulsco is proud to have robust policies in place that go above and beyond to ensure our people remain safe. With Martin now on board, we will take HSE to new levels both internally and for our clients in the UAE and, as part of our global expansion strategy. His expertise and experience are of great value to Dulsco, and I am delighted to welcome him to our company.

“Government directives and industry initiatives have resulted in great strides in HSE, which is now taken much more seriously at most organisations and is seeing year-on-year improvements in the sector’s skill set. However, enhancements are still needed, starting with consistency in rules, policies and procedures and enforcement, which currently differ in organizations and geographies, as well as more measures to make health and safety an integral part of company culture.”

Martin’s role covers all divisions of the Dulsco Group: Dulsco People, Dulsco Environment, Parisima and Advance Global Recruitment businesses. He also plans to expand his expert HSE team in line with the company’s growth.

