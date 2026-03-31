Dubai-based Hoxton Wealth has appointed former Progeny Chief Commercial Officer Rob Aberdein as General Counsel and Director of Legal & Strategic Growth, as the international advisory firm embarks on building a global personal legal services capability within the group.

The newly created board-level role signals Hoxton’s move to integrate legal services alongside its existing wealth management and tax offering, creating a fully joined-up advisory platform for internationally mobile clients. Aberdein will lead the development of several connected regulated legal businesses designed to operate across multiple jurisdictions.

The legal services division will initially focus on developing capability in the UK and UAE, with Scots and English-qualified lawyers based locally in those markets, supported by operational hubs in both Dubai and Durban.

A key component of the new division will be a global client estate planning concierge service, providing internationally mobile individuals and families with coordinated oversight of succession planning, cross-border structuring and long-term legacy arrangements.

The move reflects increasing demand from clients whose assets, tax exposure and family interests span several countries.

Aberdein previously founded and led Moray Group, achieving rapid growth before the business was acquired by UK wealth consolidator, Progeny. He later served as Chief Commercial Officer at Progeny, contributing to its global expansion as an integrated advisory firm.

“Clients’ lives are global, but their legal advice often isn’t,” said Aberdein. “We are building an international personal legal service law firm that removes fragmentation and delivers clarity across jurisdictions.

“Our estate planning concierge model will have a UK legal core but will also allow clients to access coordinated legal oversight wherever they hold assets, ensuring their structures, succession planning and long-term intentions are aligned.”

The legal arm will operate in close alignment with Hoxton Wealth’s established wealth management and tax teams, enabling clients to access integrated advice rather than engaging separate advisers in different locations.

Hoxton Wealth CEO, Chris Ball said the appointment strengthens both the firm’s proposition and its leadership capability as it continues to scale internationally.

“This is a significant strategic step,” Ball said. “We are not simply adding legal services; we are building a truly international platform that reflects how our clients live and invest.

“Rob brings experience in scaling regulated professional services businesses and integrating them within a broader advisory model. That expertise will be critical at board level and will also help us establish a legal capability designed for high-net-worth UK nationals with cross-border needs.”

Hoxton Wealth has experienced strong growth in the UK, Asia, Europe, North America and Middle East, with a significant proportion of its client base comprising British nationals living or investing in those territories. The firm believes an integrated wealth, tax and legal model will provide greater coordination, efficiency and long-term strategic clarity.

“The future of private client advice is international and integrated,” Aberdein added. “By aligning wealth, tax and legal services under one global structure, we can offer clients better oversight, better value and greater confidence in how their affairs are managed.”

Recruitment of additional senior private client lawyers is expected in the coming months as the legal division formally launches.