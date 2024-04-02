Dubai, UAE – AGMC, the official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, and its parent company Albatha Automotive Group is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Hamid Haqparwar to the dual position of CEO of AGMC, overseeing BMW Group brands including BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, and Director of Albatha Automotive Group, effective from March 2024.

Dr. Haqparwar brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record of excellence. With his career at BMW Group spanning nearly two decades and through several countries and functions, he has been instrumental in driving business and sales across 13 markets in the region. Appointed to his last role as Managing Director of BMW Group Middle East in 2018, his strategic leadership, resilience during challenging times and forward-thinking approach have played a key role in his successful career.

Graduating in Business Administration from the University of Mannheim, Germany, he went on to earn an MBA degree from Western Carolina University in the US and a PhD from the University of St Gallen, Switzerland.

In the automotive industry, Dr Haqparwar’s achievements extend beyond traditional norms. Under his leadership, BMW not only introduced a new era of luxury vehicles to its clientele in the region, but also took forward its commitment to environmental stewardship with a long-term vision. His accomplishments and contributions have also been extensively acknowledged in both regional and international media, reflecting his impact on the industry.

Albatha Automotive Group welcomes Dr Haqparwar to his new role and is confident that the automotive veteran’s extensive knowledge and experience will drive AGMC BMW Group brands to new heights and a prosperous future under his leadership.

For more information contact:

Eyad Hawarneh, Marketing Manager, AGMC

email: eyad.hawarneh@agmc.ae

Mohammad Al Sayed, Gambit Communications

email: mohammad@gambit.ae

ABOUT AGMC: The official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates

For over 47 years, AGMC has delivered premium automotive products and services to its customers as the exclusive importer for BMW Group cars and Motorrad with 6 locations in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. Established in 1976, AGMC has now become one of the most important markets for BMW Group Middle East.

AGMC is passionately committed to the communities it serves and demonstrates the BMW Group’s belief in the region’s potential by supporting local activities and events including an exclusive partnership with Dubai Autodrome to bring unparalleled on-track BMW driving experiences to the UAE and partnering with grassroots organisations as part of its commitment to the growth of the nation.

In addition to its commitment to the local community, AGMC has implemented a series of corporate social responsibility initiatives through partnerships with youth road safety programmes, and its long-standing relationship with Dubai Police, through which the innovative BMW ConnectedDrive features are used, aimed to improve road safety for future generations and the advancement of mobility solutions across the Emirates.