Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf awarded His Excellency Dr Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, the GCC Medal for Civil Service and Administrative Development, for his pioneering efforts in developing capabilities and programs for empowering government leaders, as well as his active contribution to supporting public policies and government administration in the UAE and the Arab region.

Dr Al Marri was awarded the medal during the eighteenth meeting of GCC Ministers, Civil Service heads and GCC administrative development organizations in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

At a ceremony, hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, civil service professionals, social development projects, and companies in workforce nationalization for GCC ministries of labor were celebrated.

Dr Al Marri received the GCC Medal for Civil Service and Administrative Development from His Excellency Eng Ahmed bin Sulaiman AlRajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the presence of Her Excellency Ohood Bint Khalfan Al Roumi, UAE Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, UAE Minister of Community Development, and His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Manan Al Awar, UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratization.

This award is presented to eminent Individuals who have provided outstanding services in their careers to civil service and administrative development in the GCC and have effectively contributed to the development of human resource laws, regulations and administrative development.

Dr Al Marri expressed his happiness at receiving the medal, emphasising that this honor is an incentive to multiply efforts of performance and efficiency in preparing government leaders, improving the performance of competencies in all sectors, and to lead efforts of the Arabian Gulf towards further development and prosperity.

In addition to his expertise in the field of human resources and administrative development, Dr Al Marri has extensive experience in qualifying government leaders in the UAE and the region and enhancing their ability to make decisions and accomplish strategic tasks within the government work system.

His Excellency also contributed to the establishment of the Emirates Association for Management Consultants and Trainers, of which he chairs its board of directors. The association aims to propose rules and regulations that regulate the methods and ethical standards of management consulting and administrative training in the UAE, in addition to providing studies and research on management consulting and administrative training.

Dr Al Marri also has accumulated public policy experience, through which he works to supplement government work in the UAE and the region with innovative policies that contribute to improving government performance and implementing programs and strategic plans.

-Ends-