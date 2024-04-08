AMMAN – The Liaoning Center for International Cooperation in the Chinese province of Liaoning, has recently selected Mr. Mamoun Abu Al-Sebaa', executive director of the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Confucius Institute (TAG-Confucius), to serve as cultural ambassador and representative in the Arab region for the Liaoning’s province. This selection is attributed to the great performance of TAG-Confucius for the last fifteen years in spreading the Chinese language and culture in the Arab region.

On this occasion, HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, founder and chairman of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has congratulated Mr. Abu Al-Sebaa' on this honorary position, which indicates the depth of the Chinese-Jordanian relations that Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh has supported for decades, especially by establishing TAG.Global representative offices in Beijing and Shanghai. In 2008, TAG.Global also opened TAG-Confucius Institute in Amman in partnership with Shenyang Normal University, which is located within the borders of Liaoning Province.

Liaoning Province is located in the southeast of China's northeastern region. It is one of China's relatively high-urbanization provinces, with a population of approximately 43 million inhabitants. Shenyang is the capital of the province, the largest comprehensive industrial city and transportation hub in northeastern China, and a national center for the production of advanced machinery and appliances, aircraft and light vehicle industries.

TAG-Confucius Institute

Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Confucius Institute (TAG-Confucius) was established in September 2008 through a cooperation agreement between Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) and the Confucius Institute in China to promote the Chinese language and culture. It is the first center to conduct the Chinese Proficiency Test (HSK) at all levels in Jordan. The Institute is considered the first destination for those who seek to learn the Chinese language, and others who are motivated to pursue their studies in China.

Shenyang Normal University

Shenyang Normal University was established in 1951 in Liaoning Province as a university specialized in teacher training which made it one of the first specialized universities in northern China. The University teaches many other majors including science, literature, teaching, and administrative sciences. Shenyang Normal University sends Chinese teachers to TAG-Confucius Institute according to the highest standards of competency and professionalism.