Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: - Digitect Agency, a leading 360° creative services provider, is proud to announce the appointment of Faisal Aleisawi as the new Regional Managing Director. In his new role, Aleisawi will be responsible for overseeing the company's operations and expanding its presence in the region.

Aleisawi has a wealth of experience in the marketing and advertising industry, with over 22 years of experience in executive and management positions. Aleisawi is a brand builder raised in Saudi Arabia and educated in Canada, with a decade of building brands in the Middle East. He has a proven track record of success, having been a part of many private, public sector, and international success stories.

Aleisawi will steer the mission and goals of Digitect towards greater success, utilizing his expertise and leveraging the strengths of the team through strategic approaches. He is dedicated to driving the company forward and delivering exceptional results for clients.

Faisal Aleisawi. said "I look forward to utilize my experience and expertise to continue delivering the best possible solutions to clients and expanding the company's presence in the region."

Digitect is more than just an advertising agency, it is a catalyst of change in the creative services industry. With a full range of offerings including research, innovation, and creativity, Digitect provides comprehensive solutions for its clients'. the company has established itself as a leading provider of tech solutions, app, and website development, and both digital and conventional marketing. With a team of over 100 highly experienced professionals, including app inventors, IT experts, graphic designers, content creators, and social media creatives.

Digitect delivers results that drive growth for its clients. With offices in Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dubai, Digitect is positioned to drive change and bring about a brighter future for its clients.

