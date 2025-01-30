DUBAI: Dentsu today announces the dual appointments of Maya Tayara as Managing Director of iProspect MENA and Fiona Black as Managing Director of Carat MENA. These strategic appointments follow the announcement of Ramzy Abouchacra as Media Practice President of dentsu MENA last year, and underscore dentsu’s commitment to delivering client-centric realignment to support the region’s continued drive for sustainable growth and competitiveness.



Maya Tayara, previously serving as Head of Client Engagement and Growth of dentsu MENA, has been pivotal in driving the agency’s mission to strengthen client partnerships and scale businesses to new heights. With over 15 years of experience, Maya has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision. Under Maya's guardianship, iProspect MENA is poised to continue its trajectory of excellence in fusing brand and performance to accelerate growth.



Commenting on her new role, Maya Tayara said: "I am thrilled to be leading iProspect MENA to support our clients in delivering audience-centric journeys and building brands with a performance mindset. We have a brilliant team who thrive on blending creativity with data-driven insights, allowing us to craft bold, personalized stories that resonate across platforms."

Fiona Black, who previously held the role of Integrated Client Growth Lead of Carat, has been instrumental in the agency’s remarkable growth over recent years, positioning Carat as a top five player in the market. With over two decades of experience working in the industry, with 10 in region, Black’s previous experience includes key leadership positions across holding group agencies both in the UAE and the United Kingdom. In her new role, she will continue to work towards outcomes that build modern brands, increase brand power and deliver societal impact.

Fiona Black said: "I am honoured to take on the role of Managing Director at Carat MENA. Our approach to combining technology with empathy has been a key driver of our success and I am excited to continue collaborating with our talented teams to deliver impact and forge new frontiers together.”



Ramzy Abouchacra, Media Practice President, dentsu MENA, added: "As technology and media consumption habits continue to evolve at pace across the diverse and complex MENA region, brands need to adopt hyper-localised strategies. With iProspect’s focus on full funnel experiences and Carat’s on large scale media transformation, both are underpinned by dentsu’s wider portfolio of products, solutions and technology to support brands in achieving success through effective storytelling and high-quality engagements.

These appointments not only reflect our dedication to DEI and empowering female leaders, but also to building an agency group of the future that is progressive, integrated and supports our ambition to innovate for impact. Both Maya and Fiona bring a wealth of experience, original thinking, and a deep passion for driving client success. I am delighted to have Maya and Fiona leading our media agencies in the MENA region and have every confidence that under their leadership iProspect and Carat will continue to thrive and deliver exceptional results for our clients."